New Ice Age Game Announced For PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Outright Games have announced a forthcoming console and PC game set in the Ice Age film franchise. It’s called Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure, and it’s coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this year, confirming 2019 is the weirdest timeline. More specifically, the game will hit this fall at an unknown price point and follow Scrat, who players are joining on his unrelenting hunger quest.

“In Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure, Scrat, the calamitous sabre-toothed squirrel, will embark on an epic quest through classic Ice Age locations to recover his cherished acorn from the ancient Scratazon Temple,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Only the legendary Crystal Nuts can unlock his prized possession, which Scrat will attempt to collect as he faces fierce prehistoric creatures, to return the missing relics to their rightful home. Players will guide Scrat through a perilous journey across icy terrains, raging geysers, and burning lava. Explore adventure-packed locations to discover treasures that unlock special powers and help Scrat to jump higher, grab heavier objects and find every last treasure in this all new Nutty adventure!”

“At Outright Games, we strive to continue making games that raise the bar for family-friendly entertainment, and we worked to capture the fan-favourite qualities of Scrat in Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure,” added Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “With slapstick acrobatics and thrilling in-game obstacles, this game will plunge fans into the Ice Age world for a whirlwind adventure unlike any other.”

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the game will cost and whether it will be available at retail. Further, there’s still no trailer of the game, which is a bit odd given it’s releasing this fall. Maybe that’s telling? Normally, when a game is slow to reveal and detail itself, it’s because it — usually — isn’t very good.

