Iconic Turn-Based RPG Darkest Dungeon Adds New Characters & More With First DLC In 6 Years

It’s been 10 years since Darkest Dungeon arrived on the scene. At the time, a dungeon-crawling roguelike RPG was still a relatively novel idea. This, along with an engaging lineup of character classes and challenging-but-fun turn-based combat, made the game an instant hit. Since then, developer Red Hook has released a handful of DLC and a full-on sequel, Darkest Dungeon 2. Now, in honor of the game’s 10-year anniversary, they’re going back to basics with a brand-new DLC.

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The last new DLC for Darkest Dungeon released back in 2020. Since then, Red Hook has been focused on the sequel, Darkest Dungeon 2. But in honor of 10 years since the roguelike RPG that started it all, the team has surprise-revealed a brand-new DLC for the OG Darkest Dungeon. It’s called The Fire’s Edge, and it’s releasing for PC, Mac, and consoles on August 18th. Here’s what we know.

Heroes from Darkest Dungeon 2 Arrive in The Original in New The Fire’s Edge DLC

Courtesy of Red Hook Studios

Darkest Dungeon has earned a reputation as one of the best dungeon-crawling RPGs around. The game’s narration and art style are top tier, as is its ruthless roguelike difficulty. While its punishing gameplay has made it somewhat divisive, those who love it really sing its praises. And the sequel brought back much of what made the first game great, but more so. Now, fans of the original will be able to experience a little bit of what came next thanks to the newly revealed Darkest Dungeon DLC.

The Fire’s Edge will be the 5th DLC released for the original Darkest Dungeon. This latest expansion will arrive on August 18th, adding new content and characters for players to enjoy. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to revisit the turn-based RPG, this new DLC will deliver. It adds plenty of new content to make the 10-year-old game feel fresh again… including a few familiar faces from the 2023 sequel.

Courtesy of Red Hook Studios

Two new playable characters first introduced in Darkest Dungeon 2 will arrive in the original game as part of this new DLC. Specifically, gamers will be able to take on the roles of The Duelist and The Runaway once The Fire’s Edge arrives. These characters will add new mechanics to the game in and of themselves, but that’s not all. Players will encounter 3 new districts, Trinkets, and tools to further change up the possibilities. And yes, the popular Burn mechanic from Darkest Dungeon 2 will be among the new features added with this fresh DLC for Darkest Dungeon.

Whether you’ve played the sequel or not, this update should give you a fresh reason to delve into the dungeons and try your skills (and luck) yet again. It’s also a nice preview of some mechanics for the sequel, if you’re still on the fence about trying the second game. Darkest Dungeon: The Fire’s Edge will release on August 18th for PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Nintendo, with the Xbox version still to come. Pricing has not yet been confirmed.

Are you excited to return to Darkest Dungeon with its first DLC in 6 years? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!