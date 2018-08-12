Id Software Looking Into Rage 2 Port For Nintendo Switch

This weekend was a wild one for Bethesda, as the company hosted its latest QuakeCon event, bringing thousands of its fans together under one roof. It also proved to be a great showcase for Rage 2, the company’s forthcoming first-person shooter/vehicular action sequel.

The game proved to be a huge draw for PS4, Xbox One and PC owners. But what about those that have a Nintendo Switch? Don’t worry — it appears that id Software isn’t about to leave you out in the cold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Variety recently had a chance to speak with studio director Tim Willits about the possibility of a port of the game to Nintendo’s console. While Willits didn’t confirm that it was making its way there, he didn’t throw the idea of it coming out for it away either.

He said, “We’re looking at the tech right now, and we’re still evaluating that…We stream everything, and we’re just looking…because everything is open, everything’s available, so there’s no level loads. We are looking at that now, but we don’t know.”

Before, someone might’ve said, “Well, it’s very tech-heavy, and the Nintendo Switch can’t handle that.” But lately, it seems anything is possible. Thanks to the tech-savvy developers at Panic Button, both Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus have made their way to the system without any sort of technical failure. Sure, the game speed is slightly slower, but they’re still tour-de-forces when it comes to Switch first-person shooting action. And we already know that Panic Button is working on a port of Doom Eternal as well, so the possibility is certainly there.

But for the time being, nothing is official just yet. So Switch owners will have to keep their fingers crossed to see what the future holds. Who knows, there just might be some Rage in your life just yet.

Id Software, working alongside Avalanche Studios, is hard at work on the other ports of the game. If all goes according to plan, we’ll be, ahem, Rage-ing with the sequel in spring 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. And then we’ll see what comes after — fingers crossed!