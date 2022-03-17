Everything Announced at the ID@Xbox Showcase

Earlier today, a new ID@Xbox Showcase took place, focused on new indie games heading to Xbox platforms over the coming months. For Xbox fans, the presentation offered a glimpse at a number of exciting new games that might have otherwise flown under the radar. Fans hoping to see major first-party releases like Starfield and Redfall should have known better prior to the show, but there were still several exciting games announced and showcased. For those that didn’t get a chance to tune-in for the event, ComicBook.com has you covered!

While some of the games revealed today won’t release for a few more months, fans did get two exciting Game Pass drops today in the form of Tunic and Paradise Killer. Surprise releases on Game Pass are always cause for excitement, particularly those that have a bit of hype surrounding them. Tunic has been long-awaited, and now subscribers will get the chance to try it for themselves.

Keep reading to see what games were announced at today’s ID@Xbox Showcase!

Xbox Game Pass Gets Two New Games

Today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers were treated to two big new games: Tunic and Paradise Killer. Tunic was already set to launch today, but the game was not previously announced for Xbox Game Pass. Paradise Killer developer Fellow Traveler also announced that three other games will be releasing day one on the service: Kraken Academy!!, Citizen Sleeper, and Beacon Pines. Kraken Academy!! is set to drop on March 22nd, while the other two games are currently listed as “coming soon.”

Escape Academy Brings Escape Rooms to Xbox

Escape rooms have been a big hit over the last few years, and there have been several attempts to replicate the experience in a digital format. Escape Academy brings the concept to Xbox, offering online and local co-op. True to its title, the game puts players in the role of a “star student” at a campus filled with interesting puzzles to conquer.

In addition to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, iam8bit Presents will bring Escape Academy to PC, PS4, and PS5 later this year.

The “R” in RPG Stands for “Randy Savage”

The RPG genre has expanded to include sports like tennis and golf over the years, so why not wrestling, as well? That seems to be the concept for WrestleQuest, coming this summer from Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games. While WrestleQuest features iconic wrestlers like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and Andre the Giant, the game puts players in the role of an up-and-comer, instead. The game should offer wrestling fans something fun and different from the standard WWE fare when it launches this summer.

WrestleQuest will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Readers can learn more about the game right here.

Lost Eidolons Launches in Q3

Fans that prefer tactical RPGs to wrestling RPGs will want to keep an eye on Lost Eidolons. Set in a world known as Artemesia, Lost Eidolons puts players in the role of Mercenary Eden as he tries to defeat the emperor Ludivictus. The game seems like it will offer players a deep narrative, lots of customization options, and more when it releases in Q3. Xbox users will have the chance to participate in a closed beta test for the game next month.

Developed by Ocean Drive, Lost Eidolons is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Chinatown Detective Agency Introduces Amira Darma

Chinatown Detective Agency is a point-and-click adventure game coming to Xbox Game Pass. The title puts players in the role of detective Amira Darma, voiced by Leonie Koh. The game takes place in the year 2037, giving it a futuristic look and feel, despite the old-school approach to the graphics. The actions of players will have an impact on the narrative, making every choice crucial.

In addition to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Chinatown Detective Agency will release on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Cursed to Golf Tasks Players With Escaping Golf Purgatory

Cursed to Golf offers a very different take on the classic sport, as players must golf to escape purgatory and return to the land of the living. The game offers 18 “hellish holes” that must be completed, and it looks like it will take quite a bit of work to do so. Creative director Liam Edwards promises that players will die “over and over again.”

Developed by Chuhai Labs, Cursed to Golf is set to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Releases in November

Developed by ACE Team, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos puts players in the role of the warrior Pseudo, as they explore the world of Zenozoik. Today’s trailer showcased Clash‘s hand-to-hand combat. Pseudo will have to learn a number of different martial arts skills in order to survive.

In addition to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is set to release on PS4, PS5, and PC.

Trek to Yomi Shows Off Stunning Combat

With a gorgeous black and white style, Trek to Yomi puts players in the role of Hiroki, a samurai that must defend his home, and those he cares about. Developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital, the game is slated to release later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and PS5.

Immortality Features an Interactive Movie Trilogy

Fans of Telling Lies will want to keep an eye out for Immortality, a new project from creator Sam Barlow. The story follows fictional actress Marissa Marcel, who starred in three films called Ambrosio, Minsky, and Two of Everything. However, none of these movies ever actually released in the game’s world, and Marcel has gone missing. To solve the mystery, players will have to investigate footage from the films, as well as behind-the-scenes clips.

Immortality will release this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Whalefall Combines JRPG Elements with a Visual Novel

Developed by Whitethorn Games, Whalefall is slated to release in 2023. The game takes place in a fantasy world, where whales live in the skies, and when they die, they gently fall to the ground, which causes the people to war over their remains. However, the Stoneshield Legion has begun shooting down the whales, in order to take control of the land. Players will have to stop them in a “three-act full length, indie JRPG.”

New Voidtrain Trailer Released

VoidTrain is an action-adventure game coming to Xbox platforms and PC later this year. Offering both single-player and multiplayer options, VoidTrain puts an emphasis on survival as players customize their train and seek out necessary resources.

There is No Light Shows Off New Gameplay Footage

The highly-anticipated There is No Light is coming this year from Hypetrain Digital Ltd. During today’s presentation, the game received a lengthy new gameplay video showcasing the game’s pixel art and combat. Featuring a 30-hour long storyline, the choices players make will have a direct impact on the game’s world, and the player’s karma.

There is No Light is set to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.