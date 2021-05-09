IGF 2021 Finalists Revealed

The upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) has revealed the Independent Games Festival (IGF) finalists this year. While there is plenty of variety throughout, it is worth noting that the stylish adventure video game Genesis Noir leads the group with four different nominations, including for the Seumas McNally Grand Prize. The virtual IGF is part of the virtual GDC 2021, which is set to actually take place later this summer from July 19th through July 23rd.

More specifically, the winners of the categories will be announced at the Independent Games Festival Awards on Wednesday, July 21st, at 7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT. While we've collected the full list of nominations, the IGF also lists a number of honorable mentions for each category, and you can check them all out as part of the official announcement right here.

Genesis Noir leads IGF finalists with four nominationshttps://t.co/A5oQtDi08H — Independent Games Festival (@igfnews) May 7, 2021

As noted above, GDC 2021 will take place from July 19th through July 23rd while the Independent Games Festival Awards itself will be on Wednesday, July 21st, at 7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Independent Games Festival right here.

Are you excited for this year's IGF finalists? Are you looking forward to the virtual event in July? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming! And keep reading for a full list of finalists and categories.