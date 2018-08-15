IGN Pulls Editor’s Content From Site Following Evidence of Plagiarism

By now you’ve probably heard of the story of Filip Miucin, a former IGN editor who’s been accused of plagiarizing in his now-removed video review of Dead Cells, copying text originally provided by YouTube channel Boomstick Gaming. If not, you can get an idea of what happened in the video above.

Since then, the popular gaming and entertainment site has been cleaning house. Not only has it terminated Miucin from its staff, but it’s also removed numerous posts that were made by him over the years when even more claims of plagiarism popped up, thanks to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier.

Per this report from Variety, IGN’s clean-up resulted in the removal of a lot of content, including popular reviews like Bayonetta 2. Dan Stapleton, who serves as executive editor for IGN, provided an update on Twitter last night.

FYI, we’ve seen enough now, both from the thread and our own searches, that we’re taking down pretty much everything he did. It’s a process, but you’ll start seeing stuff come down tonight. — Dan Stapleton (@DanStapleton) August 15, 2018

When Miucin, in a somewhat half-hearted attempt at an apology video that’s since been removed, dared Schreier to track down other examples of stolen work, the Kotaku editor obliged and started doing some digging — and found several glaring pieces from sites like Engadget. In fact, the following tweet indicates that Miucin may have borrowed a lot more content than expected. Even his LinkedIn profile.

Filip Miucin apparently plagiarized not just from other gaming sites, but from Wikipedia, NeoGAF, and even his own colleagues at IGN. Even his Linkedin resume is copy-pasted from someplace else. What a mind-boggling story. //t.co/8pGZR45wZO pic.twitter.com/YhkV1jPm7n — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 15, 2018

IGN has since apologized to Boomstick Gaming and posted a new Dead Cells review by another editor. “We apologize to our readers, developer Motion Twin, and most especially the YouTuber known under Boomstick Gaming for failing to uphold those standards,” the site noted.

Miucin has yet to post another response following his controversial video — and will likely stay mum for some time.

We’ll keep you informed on just how deep this situation goes.