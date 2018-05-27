Immortal: Unchained Release Date Revealed

Immortal: Unchained is set to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 7th, developer Toadman Interactive and publisher Sold Out have announced.

In addition to revealing a release date, the pair also divulged a price-point and a new trailer. The price-point is just shy of a full AAA cost, coming in at $49.99 USD. Meanwhile, the new trailer (at the top of this article) doesn’t showcase any gameplay, but rather focuses on story and reveals one of the cutscenes players will watch when they play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If it is gameplay you’re after, then you will just have to settle for a trailer from back in February that showcased some Alpha footage.

As you can see, Immortal: Unchained takes quite a bit of inspiration from Dark Souls in the gameplay department, but trades the fantasy setting for sci-fi, and is focused on guns rather than melee weapons.

For more information (and media) on Immortal: Unchained, peep its official website. Below, you can read more on the game:

Unleashed and unforgiving. Can you rise to the challenge?

Immortal: Unchained is the latest addition to the genre of ultra-hardcore action RPGs. Take the role of a living weapon, unleashed to stop the source of a cataclysmic event threatening to end all worlds. Discover the secrets of these worlds, master the unique but lethal gun combat, and defeat legendary bosses.

Being an ultimate weapon, you have been locked up for millennia by those who fear your potential. It will require many harsh lessons to unlock this potential in an unforgiving universe full of murderous foes. On your journey, expect no mercy and no assistance: Those that aren’t trying to kill you, will instead try to use you to further their own agenda. Trust no one.

Key Features