Here's Why Gods & Monsters Is Now Immortals Fenyx Rising

When Ubisoft first revealed Immortals Fenyx Rising, the game had a different name: Gods & Monsters. The publisher quietly changed the title a while back, but little information was given on the reason for the decision. In an interview with Gamespot, game director Scott Phillips revealed that the decision was made based on the direction the game took during the development process. According to Phillips, the developers wanted to focus more on the main character Fenyx, and the new title reflects the character's importance to the narrative, as opposed to the Greek gods that appear as part of the game.

"At the end of 2019, we got the chance to have more time with the game," Phillips told Gamespot. "So all the directors, all the team, we got together, played through the entire game, looked at, 'Okay, what do we want to do narratively? What do we want to do visually, artistically? And what do we want to do gameplay wise?' So as we developed that, as we figured out where we wanted to go, narratively, one of the things we wanted to do was put a bigger emphasis on Fenyx and Fenyx's journey through this adventure, and Fenyx's interaction with the gods, and the gods as sort of this meta context of the unreliable narrators on top of it. And so we really wanted to make that the centerpiece of the game."

That rationale certainly makes a lot of sense, and places a greater emphasis on the main character's journey in the game. When Immortals Fenyx Rising begins, Fenyx is a normal human, but a prophecy from Hermes states that Fenyx will save the gods from Typhon. Throughout Fenyx's journey, the character will take on the abilities of the Greek gods. Typhon is known as one of the most powerful creatures in Greek mythology, so Fenyx will have to use those abilities to save the day. Players will also have some customization options regarding the character, including the ability to select between a male or female protagonist.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on December 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

