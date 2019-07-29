Incredible Mortal Kombat 11 Fan Art Highlights Scorpion’s Evolution

With Mortal Kombat fans focused on what is ahead in terms of additional fighters in the latest installment in the franchise, many are just enjoying what has arrived so far. One of the most well known characters from the series is easily Hanzo Hassahi, better known as Scorpion, who has been hanging around since the very beginning and has been featured as a playable character in every generation of the series. That said, the notable fighter has been popular among many fans since the first game, which has led to one fan creating some incredible art that shows off the evolution of Scorpion.

Reddit user “_anths_art_” recently took to the Mortal Kombat subreddit to show off a piece that features Scorpion throughout the years. The artist noted that they put more than 40 hours into the piece, and it certainly shows as there is some incredible detail found throughout. From the outfits and poses to the fighter himself, this is a beautiful tribute to the yellow ninja. Check out the wonderful work for yourself below.

For more of this artist’s work, that can be found on their Instagram right here. Scorpion made his first appearance in the original Mortal Kombat arcade game, which was released in 1992. His latest appearance is in Mortal Kombat 11, which arrived earlier this year and is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information on the latest installment in the popular series, check out some of our previous coverage. If you need a little more info on what to expect, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about this? Are you impressed by this Scorpion piece? What other Mortal Kombat characters would you like to see receive the same treatment? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!