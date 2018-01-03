Independent Games Festival Awards Nominees Include Cuphead and More

The contenders for the Independent Games Festival’s various awards have been narrowed down to a few finalists that include popular independent games like Cuphead, Echo, and other titles.

With seven different categories ranging from art to audio to design, the awards to be distributed by IGF on March 21 consist of tens of thousands of dollars in prizes. The Seumas McNally Grand Prize that’ll be given to one of the nominated games and their creators is worth $30,000 alone, but earning any of the rewards would be a huge win for the indie developers.

Below are all of the different awards categories as well as the games that are nominated for each award:

Seumas McNally grand prize

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Night in the Woods

West of Loathing

Into the Breach

Heat Signature

Baba is You

Excellence in visual art

Night in the Woods

Cuphead

Echo

Luna

The Gardens Between

Chuchel

Excellence in audio

Tormentor X Punisher

Cuphead

Vignettes

Rain World

Uurnog Uurnlimited

Celeste

Excellence in design

Into the Breach

Shenzhen I/O

Wilmot’s Warehouse

Baba Is You

Uurnog Uurnlimited

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Excellence in narrative

Tacoma

Attentat 1942

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

Night in the Woods

Butterfly Soup

Tooth and Tail

Best student game

IO Interloper

Don’t Make Love

Penny Blue Finds a Clue

We Were Here

Baba Is You

Guardian of the Gears

Nuovo award

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Tarotica Voo Doo

10 Mississippi

A Mortician’s Tale

Cosmic Top Secret

Everything Is Going to Be OK

Baba Is You

Kids

Interestingly enough, while popular games like Cuphead appeared in more than one category, StudioMDHR’s game wasn’t a contender for the grand prize. That doesn’t mean that it wasn’t considered, though, as each of the categories also had a list of several honorable mentions for games that didn’t quite make the narrowed-down nominee list.

You can see the full list of contenders and other honorable mentions for the IGF Awards through the organization’s announcement as well as other details about the awards.