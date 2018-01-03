Independent Games Festival Awards Nominees Include Cuphead and More

The contenders for the Independent Games Festival’s various awards have been narrowed down to a few finalists that include popular independent games like Cuphead, Echo, and other titles.
With seven different categories ranging from art to audio to design, the awards to be distributed by IGF on March 21 consist of tens of thousands of dollars in prizes. The Seumas McNally Grand Prize that’ll be given to one of the nominated games and their creators is worth $30,000 alone, but earning any of the rewards would be a huge win for the indie developers.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Below are all of the different awards categories as well as the games that are nominated for each award:
Seumas McNally grand prize
- Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy
- Night in the Woods
- West of Loathing
- Into the Breach
- Heat Signature
- Baba is You
Excellence in visual art
- Night in the Woods
- Cuphead
- Echo
- Luna
- The Gardens Between
- Chuchel
Excellence in audio
- Tormentor X Punisher
- Cuphead
- Vignettes
- Rain World
- Uurnog Uurnlimited
- Celeste
Excellence in design
- Into the Breach
- Shenzhen I/O
- Wilmot’s Warehouse
- Baba Is You
- Uurnog Uurnlimited
- Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy
Excellence in narrative
- Tacoma
- Attentat 1942
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
- Night in the Woods
- Butterfly Soup
- Tooth and Tail
Best student game
- IO Interloper
- Don’t Make Love
- Penny Blue Finds a Clue
- We Were Here
- Baba Is You
- Guardian of the Gears
Nuovo award
- Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy
- Tarotica Voo Doo
- 10 Mississippi
- A Mortician’s Tale
- Cosmic Top Secret
- Everything Is Going to Be OK
- Baba Is You
- Kids
Interestingly enough, while popular games like Cuphead appeared in more than one category, StudioMDHR’s game wasn’t a contender for the grand prize. That doesn’t mean that it wasn’t considered, though, as each of the categories also had a list of several honorable mentions for games that didn’t quite make the narrowed-down nominee list.
You can see the full list of contenders and other honorable mentions for the IGF Awards through the organization’s announcement as well as other details about the awards.