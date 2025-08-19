Nintendo Switch 2 is Getting Its First Big Xbox Game in 2026

Since it was first announced, gamers have been curious about the game library for the Nintendo Switch 2. With just a handful of first-party games in the works, many are hoping to see more older games arrive on the new console. A few big ports have been announced for the Switch 2 already. And now, action-adventure gaming fans can look forward to another exciting new game making its way to the Switch 2. Soon, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on the new Nintendo console.

When it was released in late 2024, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was an impressive showing for Bethesda and Machine Games. It ranked solidly on Metacritic and did impressive numbers for an Xbox console exclusive. The game arrived on PS5 earlier this year, letting a whole new group of gamers experience Indiana Jones’ latest adventure. And now, Switch gamers will finally be able to get in on the action as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle sets its sights on a Switch 2 release.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Arrives on Switch 2 Next Year

During the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation, Bethesda showed off a brand new gameplay trailer for the upcoming DLC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. As exciting as that is, that wasn’t the only news in store for Indiana Jones fans. Following this new look at the upcoming The Order of Giants DLC, Bethesda revealed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be headed to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Image courtesy of Machine Games and Bethesda Softworks

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle marks the first major former Xbox exclusive confirmed to be headed to the Nintendo Switch 2. It also continues the trend of more action-adventure third-party games for Nintendo’s new console. With the increased processing power, the Switch 2 will host games that fans never would’ve dreamed of seeing on the original Nintendo Switch.

We don’t yet have a confirmed date for when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2. However, it will be available sometime in 2026, with more info coming soon. For now, gamers can rest assured that the Switch 2 will continue expanding its library of big games formerly available on Xbox and PS5.

Along with the Switch 2 debut news, the new Order of the Giants DLC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was also confirmed to launch on September 4th, 2025, for the game’s current platforms of PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. The DLC should be available for the Switch 2 along with the full game’s release for the console next year.

