Xbox Bringing Starfield DLC and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to Gamescom

Gamescom is set to take place later this month, and Xbox is going to have a lot to showcase during the event. Xbox had already announced its plans to attend the show back in late June, but today the company offered more insight about the games that will be appearing. Unfortunately for attendees, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield: Shattered Space will not be playable at the event. However, both games will appear during special theater presentations at the Xbox booth, alongside Avowed. Thankfully, attendees will find several other Xbox games that they can get hands-on time with. In total, Xbox is bringing 50 different games, including the following:

Age of Mythology: Retold

Ara: History Untold

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Fallout 76: Milepost Zero

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road

Towerborne

The Xbox booth will also feature several games from third-party publishers, including Star Wars Outlaws, ARK 2, and Funko Fusion. The recently delayed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will also be there and will have a brand-new playable demo. For those planning to attend the event, Xbox will have more than 240 gaming stations at the Xbox booth, which should help to ensure that attendees aren’t struggling to find something to play. Those who won’t be able to make the trek to Cologne will be happy to know that Xbox is planning a Live from the Showfloor Broadcast, which will presumably stream on the company’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

All in all, it looks like Gamescom is shaping up to be an exciting event this year! Over the last few years, Gamescom has increasingly grown in importance to publishers, with this year’s show even drawing in big names like The Pokemon Company. It remains to be seen whether Xbox will have anything in regards to actual new announcements, but we should have a lot more hands-on impressions as a result. That should give us a better idea of how some of these games are shaping up, including some games that are releasing pretty soon!

Gamescom will take place from Wednesday, August 21st through Sunday August 25th.

