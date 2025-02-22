Infinity Nikki Eerie Season Trailer Shows Off Haunting New Quests & Free Outfits

After a season filled with fireworks and light, Infinity Nikki is poised to bring on a vibe shift with the upcoming Version 1.3 update. This major update ushers in the new Eerie Season, complete with the spooky vibes its title suggests. Like the 1.2 update, this seasonal shift will bring plenty of new content for Infinity Nikki fans to enjoy. Along with a new event, new free outfits, and more pulls, the seasonal shift also brings a haunting new dungeon for gamers to explore. The Infinity Nikki Version 1.3 update arrives on February 25th, but Infold Games is showing off a few previews to let Stylists know to look forward to.

Players who’ve been curious about the mysterious woman Nikki and Momo met at the beginning of their adventure might soon get some answers. From the season trailer, it looks like Nikki will return to the castle ruins to uncover the mystery of the mysterious woman imprisoned there. This season marks a shift towards a more eerie tone, as Nikki and Momo head to the Queen’s Castle to solve a mystery. Everyone who visits the area at night seems to disappear, and it’s up to Miraland’s favorite new Stylist to figure out why.

For those who love a little spooky mixed into their cozy gaming, the new Infinity Nikki season is ready to deliver. It’s got ghostly singing, a masked figure requesting strange new Black Blings, and more. The new Queen’s Castle ruins area also brings in a dungeon for those Infinity Nikki fans looking for a challenge. Best of all, this season looks poised to continue the game’s main story, something that the Version 1.2 update didn’t really lean into. The trailer also gives us a look at some of the new outfits coming to Infinity Nikki, which will likely be available to earn by completing event quests, as well as through the gatcha mechanic.

Upcoming Events in Infinity Nikki Eerie Season

In addition to bringing in new story quests and a new area, the Eerie Season Infinity Nikki update will give Stylists some new events. Here’s what we know about the upcoming events that players will be able to enjoy starting with the Version 1.3 update.

Bullquet Care Day

This Infinity Nikki event starts on February 25th and runs for a month, ending on March 25th.

This event sees Nikki yet again stepping in to help celebrate a Miraland tradition. Bullquet Care Day is a celebration where the Wondrous Life Association helps cheer up the magical Bullquet, which falls into a torpor during Eerie Season. It will include new World Quests as Nikki works to help take care of the Bullquet. Stylists can also unlock a special item to change the Bullquet’s color.

The Queen’s Lament

This is the next Exclusive Quest coming to Infinity Nikki, starting on February 25th. Many elements of the quest will be permanently available starting with the season update, though some reward-based elements will expire when the season resets on March 25th.

The Queen’s Lament will bring new World Quests and Random Quests for Stylists to tackle, including uncovering the mysteries of the ancient ruins. There’s also a photo challenge and new Whimstars and Dews of Inspiration to collect, perfect for unlocking more new outfits.

one of the brand new free outfits coming to infinity nikki

Let’s face it, some Infinity Nikki fans are just here for the dress-up. The new season will have plenty to offer here, as well. The Version 1.3 update will bring three new free outfits to the Heartfelt Gifts store. These outfits can be claimed for free, just by logging in and heading to the Heartfelt Gifts page. The four options range from the goth vibes you might expect to some more style-forward fashionista options. They are:

4-star Dream in Glimpses

3-star Jade Dreams

3-star The Perfectionist

Are you ready for another big Infinity Nikki update, or are you still working on last season’s pulls? Let us know in the comments below!