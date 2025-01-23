Infinity Nikki Giving Players Three Free Outfits

As a gacha game, Infinity Nikki has no shortage of ways for players to spend their money on Stellarites to get more pulls for limited-time outfits. However, Infold has also been fairly generous with free distributions and events in the first few months the game has been out on the market. Each new season so far has brought new opportunities to earn free in-game currencies, but the upcoming 1.2 update will bring another freebie for players to enjoy – full free outfits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Infinity Nikki, collecting clothing items and outfits isn’t just for fun and fashion. As a Stylist, Nikki needs that variety in her arsenal to win competitions and acquire the mysterious Miracle Outfits. Whether players are collecting rare pieces for the plot or for the fun of the random chance, most have a goal of gathering as many outfits, accessories, and items as possible. Most rarer pieces require pulling from limited-time Resonance events, which gives players a chance to get each individual piece of an outfit each time they pull the virtual lever. However, Infold has also given away a few free outfits, such as for the Nikki’s birthday event shortly after launch.

One of the new Firework Season events in Infinity Nikki

With the 1.2 update, the limited-time Resonances will once again reset. This gives players new outfits to try and piece together before the time runs out. But for those who aren’t able to keep up with the free currency grind or who don’t want to spend more money, there’s some good news about one upcoming in-game event. It will offer not one, but three free outfits players can get just by logging in.

Whimsical Reverie Heartfelt Gifts Gives Away Three New Infinity Nikki Outfits

The new event is called Whimsical Reverie: Heartfelt Gifts. It starts after the Version 1.2 update, which goes live on January 23rd after the downtime period. This is a login-style event where players can claim one free outfit per day by accessing the in-game event menu. There are a total of three free outfits on offer, with one of them being available to claim twice during the event period.

🎬 Whimsical Reverie丨Heartfelt Gifts: Outfits Preview

After the update of Version 1.2, stylists can claim 3 outfits, including Radiant Night, Sunlit Grasspom, and Pink Bunny in the Heartfelt Gifts.



♥️Event Rules

From the start of the event, you can claim one free outfit each… pic.twitter.com/L62LIrhg3H — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) January 21, 2025

The outfits are called Radiant Night, Sunlit Grasspom, and Pink Bunny. Stylists will be able to claim the full outfit at once, similar to the Nikki’s birthday outfit, rather than having to earn each individual item like some more recent in-game events. Aside from a quick preview, Infold hasn’t shared the full details for the outfits. That means players will need to log in and collect them to learn their primary traits and see how they’ll hold up as Nikki challenges the Stylists around Miraland.

These three outfits are just a few of the many new ones arriving to Infinity Nikki with the Version 1.2 update. Players will also be able to enjoy a refreshed set of limited-time Resonance pulls for outfits like Fiery Glow, alongside several new in-game events to collect rewards like Diamonds, Blings, and more.

For those hoping to grab as many free items as possible during the Firework Season, Infold has shared a rewards calendar that breaks down when each set of free rewards will be available to claim. The calendar, and the Firework Season, end on February 24th, so players have just about a month to log in and claim the current rewards. The free outfits will be available for the duration of the season, starting on January 23rd.