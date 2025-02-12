Infinity Nikki Adds New Outfits & Events with Latest Patch Notes

When Infinity Nikki first released, it felt like a new event or outfit arrived every other day. Things have slowed down a bit as the January update added a number of longer-term events for Stylists to work through. The time to claim the current outfits and event rewards is coming to an end with upcoming Infinity Nikki server Maintenace on February 13th. When the game comes back online on February 14th, players will find new limited-time outfits to collect, along with new events and more. The new events will still be part of the Fireworks Season, making this a smaller addition of new content compared with the massive January update. Still, there’s plenty for Infinity Nikki fans to look forward to.

The maintenance downtime for Infinity Nikki runs for about an hour from 9 PM to 10 PM EST on February 13th. This also marks the end of current check-in events, with the Fireworks’ Gift event winding up right before downtime at 8:59 PM and the Lanterns of Blessing event wrapping up a few hours earlier. Be sure to log in before maintenance begins to grab and spend those limited-time resonance crystals, as they will reset with the new outfit drops.

Whimsical Wardrobe丨Whispers of Bliss pic.twitter.com/dYe04zahQl — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) February 11, 2025

The new update will bring two brand-new Limited-Time Resonance outfits for players to collect. They will both be 4-star outfits, with one called Verdant Melodies and the other called Whispers of Bliss. Infold Games previewed both outfits via the Infinity Nikki social media accounts, so players can get a preview of their next in-game goal. Alongside the new limited-time outfits, players will be able to jump into new events, giving them more checklists to complete as they explore Miraland.

When players log in for the first time after the update, they should be sure to head to their inbox to snag the maintenance compensation gift. This time around, Stylists who check their mail before February 21st can claim:

100 Diamonds

1 Resonite Crystal

The update will also start the new in-game events, including a Bright Moments daily task event, an item scavenger hunt event called Alison’s Travel Shop, and a Super Escalation event. For more on what to expect, check out the latest Infinity Nikki patch notes from Infold Games below.

Event banner for the upcoming Infinity Nikki event

New Content

Events

Limited-Time Resonance Event “Blossom Silhouettes”: During the event, the new 4-star outfit [Whispers of Bliss] will be available in Resonance.

Limited-Time Resonance Event “Breezy Melodies”: During the event, the new 4-star outfit [Verdant Melodies] will be available in Resonance. [Whispers of Bliss] Set Effect: While wearing this outfit, picking up specific Collectables will change the items in the picnic basket. Additionally, sitting on existing picnic blankets in the open world to take photos will trigger special ambiance decorations. [Verdant Melodies] Set Effect: While wearing this outfit, picking up specific Collectables will change the bouquet in hand.

Limited-Time Event “Bright Moments”: During the event, four tasks will be available daily. Complete them to earn Fragrant Bouquets, which can be exchanged for rewards such as Diamonds.

Limited-Time Event “Alison’s Travel Shop”: During the event, Alison will prepare a daily checklist of items to find. Stylists can visit her and exchange materials from the list for awesome rewards, including Revelation Crystals.

“Super Escalation” event will be available from 04:00 on February 15 (server time) to 03:59 on February 22 (server time). During the event, stylists can enter Realm of Escalation and use the Altar of Escalation to exchange for double materials.

Optimization

Added an exclusive seat for Momo in Wishing Woods.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where some buttons were unexpectedly obstructed on the New Bloom Market event page on certain devices.

Fixed an issue where the model of the Neckwear [Lustrous Pearls] displayed abnormally under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where Nikki’s model displayed incorrectly in Blessing Image on certain devices.

Fixed an issue where scene models appeared abnormally under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where Momo’s animations and the Shrinking ability behaved abnormally under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the [Give Us a Rating] pop-up appeared repeatedly under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the Floating ability and other abilities could be used to exit caverns from unintended locations under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where riding a Whimcycle could unintentionally pass through contaminated chains under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue in Whim Tangram challenges where the screen flickered abnormally under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue in New Bloom Snapshot where some photos were missing from the album. Stylists affected by this issue can re-enter the New Bloom Album interface to claim the corresponding Diamond rewards.

Fixed an issue in Mira Crown [Wishfield: Pinnacle Contest] where the rules incorrectly described the reset cycle.

Are you ready for another Infinity Nikki update, or do you need more time to snag the current outfits? Let us know in the comments below!