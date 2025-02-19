Infinity Nikki Reportedly Adding Player Housing & New Furniture Items

As if the ever-rotating library of outfit pulls wasn’t enough, Infinity Nikki fans might soon have more than just themselves to style. According to a new leak, player housing will be headed to the game. Previous games in the series, such as Love Nikki, have offered a similar mechanic, so there’s a solid chance this rumor is right on the money. Housing in Infinity Nikki would give players a space of their own and plenty of beautiful furniture to decorate it with. These new home good items will likely add another element to the game’s gatcha mechanic, as Stylists pull for not just outfits but also household items.

The leak comes from X user @LuLusion, who shared a number of posts featuring images of upcoming housing decor items. According to the posts, furniture and a space to put it all will be coming to Infinity Nikki in a future update. As of now, Infold Games has not confirmed these plans, let alone offered a timeline for when we might see player housing and furniture items in the game. That said, the fact that prior games have included a similar feature makes it fairly likely that housing will eventually come to Infinity Nikki, especially given the game’s popularity. Right now, Infold is likely focused on their ongoing Steam wishlist campaign, which includes some rewards for players.

The leaked images include several furniture items, including armchairs, rugs, windows, and of course, a full-length mirror for Nikki and Momo to check out their latest style combinations. There’s also what appears to be a diploma to hang on the wall, which has many suggesting Nikki’s been working on her Stylist diploma this whole time.

Infinity Nikki Fans Are Ready to Put Their Styling Skills to Use as Interior Designers

For now, player housing in Infinity Nikki remains an unconfirmed rumor. However, fans are already gearing up to collect new items alongside their daily outfit pulls. As Love Nikki players can attest, the furniture in prior Nikki games has been mixed in terms of currency requirements. Higher quality items required the higher currency tiers, while less premium items could be purchased more easily. Given the breakdown of how clothing items work in Infinity Nikki, it’s likely furniture pulls would follow a similar model when and if they arrive in the game.

Nikki setting her sights on a future home

Many players love Infinity Nikki for its cozy vibes. The wholesome story and beautiful outfits, along with the breathtaking scenery of Miraland, keep us coming back for more. And decorating a home space is a staple of the cozy gaming genre, with games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing giving the player plenty of room for creativity. So, Stylists are eager to have the chance to bring their virtual interior design skills to Miraland.

Some Stylists speculate we might get a crafting component here, rather than another gatcha. If so, Nikki would likely need to make herself some kind of crafting outfit before she’ll be able to build furniture, as is tradition. Either way, it’s looking like we’ll soon be able to decorate a special space for Nikki and Momo as a home away from home during their Miraland adventure.

Are you excited to see Infinity Nikki add player housing and decorating? Let us know in the comments below!