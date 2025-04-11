Infinity Nikki Steam Release Date Confirmed (With a Free Gift For All Players)

Back in February, popular cozy game Infinity Nikki announced that it was headed to Steam. The game is available across multiple platforms, including PS5, mobile, and PC, but not on Steam, one of the most popular sources for PC games. After a wishlist campaign with promises of rewards, Infinity Nikki has a confirmed release date on Steam and a few gifts to share with fans on all platforms. The official Steam launch of Infinity Nikki will be on April 29th, and the wishlist reward gift for everyone will be available that same day.

Infinity Nikki launched in December 2024 and immediately grabbed the attention of gamers around the world. It is a free-to-play game with in-game purchases, primarily for in-game currency to pull special outfits for Nikki and Momo. The game was released for mobile, PS5, and Windows simultaneously, bringing gamers into the cozy world of Miraland alongside Nikki and her cat best friend. It’s the fifth game in the Nikki series and has seen a much broader audience compared to the previous title, Shining Nikki. And now, the game is seeking out a new home on Steam.

The Steam Wishlist goals and prizes for Infinity Nikki

Since the Steam page went up, Infinity Nikki has received over 200,000 wishlists. That means the game hit the biggest goal target from the original wishlist goal, and Infold has chosen to reveal the Steam release date to celebrate. Gamers who want to check out Infinity Nikki on Steam can wishlist it to get notified as soon as it drops on April 29th. All players, regardless of platform, should keep an eye on that date for the special rewards.

Free Steam Launch Rewards for All Inifinity Nikki Players

All Infinity Nikki players will get the following rewards on April 29th when Infinity Nikki launches on Steam:

10 Resonite Crystals

10 Revelation Crystals

3 Energy Crystals

Resonite Crystals, Revelation Crystals, and Energy Crystals are all pretty important (and scarce) resources in Infinity Nikki. Revelation Crystals, in particular, are a limited in-game currency used for rare pulls. So, this is a pretty generous free gift that players on all platforms will receive so long as they remember to log in to the game. The rewards will arrive in players’ in-game mailboxes on April 29th, after Infinity Nikki launches on Steam. An expiration date for the free Infinity Nikki rewards hasn’t yet been announced.

One of the newest limited-time Infinity Nikki pulls

Infinity Nikki is currently in season 1.4, with the most recent update on April 8th bringing new limited-time outfits for players to collect. Maintenance periods like this do tend to bring a few rewards as well, but they are usually smaller ones, with 100 or so Diamonds and one or two Resonite Crystals offered as compensation for server downtime during big updates. So, the Steam wishlist reward for players on all platforms is a great opportunity to save up on some of those less common in-game currencies.

Are you excited to get some free pulls in Infinity Nikki? Will you be playing on Steam? Let us know in the comments below!