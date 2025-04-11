How to Get Marvel Rivals’ Latest Free Twitch Drops

Marvel Rivals players can get free rewards to use in-game with the latest Twitch Drop campaign. While previous Twitch Drops have focused on characters within the season, this one gives Namor the spotlight, possibly because Emma Frost doesn’t need any help in the spotlight. These Season 2 Twitch Drops are perfect for those who prefer to play as the King of Atlantis. These include various cosmetics and items. All of the items may be for Namor, but they feature a delightful Galacta-themed look, perfect for the popular Marvel Rivals character. Without further ado, let’s look at how to get Marvel Rivals free Twitch Drops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Rivals players can grab these rewards starting on April 11th at 12 PM UTC+0. This event will end on April 30th, 11:59 PM UTC+0. Players must have drops enabled on Twitch and watch any participating Marvel Rivals streamer with drops enabled.

Watching the stream for the required amount of time allows players to claim the Twitch Drops as long as their accounts are collected. They will then appear in your inbox in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Namor Will of Galactica Twitch Drops.

The four rewards during Marvel Rivals’ Season 2 Twitch Drops are the Will of Galactica Spray, Will of Galactica Nameplate, Will of Galactica Emotes, and Will of Galactica Costume. The times for each item are in order as follows, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, and 4 hours.

All the items are for Namor and are the Will of Galactica-themed. The highlight of the bunch is the new Namor skin. It has been recolored to feature Galatica’s purple, blue, and teal on Namor’s base skin.

The Season 2 Twitch Drops seemed to have taken the criticism from the Season 1 Twitch Drops when choosing the rewards. Many were unhappy no skins were included in the last rewards, and are happy to see a new skin for Namor included. Galactica has proven to be a fan-favorite character, and her color scheme on Namor looks great.

Marvel Rivals’ Season 2 begins on April 11th, bringing Emma Frost, a new map, and several balance changes across the roster. The patch notes for this next update have been revealing, giving a detailed look at what is to come in Marvel Rivals’ upcoming season. The season has also teased the possibility of other characters, including Ultron, Professor Xavier, and Blade.