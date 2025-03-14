Infinity Nikki Players Furious About Ongoing Free Code Redemption Issues

The popular cozy game Infinity Nikki recently celebrated 100 days since release. Like any celebration in a free-to-play game with a gacha mechanic, Infinity Nikki marked the milestone with a brand-new code for players to redeem. The latest free code is one of the most generous since launch, rewarding players for their time in Miraland. However, many players were frustrated to find they were unable to redeem the code due to system limitations on certain devices. In response, the Infinity Nikki team has issued a statement about exploring a new, web-based redemption system for future Infinity Nikki free codes.

The 100-Day gift code for Infinity Nikki offers players 188 Diamonds, 1 Resonite Crystal, and 18,888 Blings. In theory, gamers can redeem the Infinity Nikki code 100THDAYCELEBRATION by heading to their settings in the Pear-Pal menu of the game. From there, players can navigate to the Redeem Code area. Unfortunately, some gamers have been experiencing issues redeeming codes when playing Infinity Nikki on Apple devices, which no longer support this feature. In response to numerous questions about redeeming codes on iOS, the team followed up with a statement suggesting that Stylists use other devices to claim the rewards. Needless to say, many fans aren’t happy with this solution.

Dear Stylists,

If you're unable to redeem codes, you can switch to Android, PC, or PlayStation to claim your rewards as your data is synced seamlessly.

A web-based redemption system will be launching soon! Stay tuned for official announcements, stylists. Thank you for your… — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) March 14, 2025

The temporary solution offered by the Infinity Nikki team is to take advantage of the game’s cross-progression by logging into another device to redeem codes. This is all well and good for gamers who have an Android, PC, or PlayStation to log into, but as many fans point out, quite a few gamers are playing on iOS because that’s the only device they have that will run Infinity Nikki. As one fan puts it, the suggestion to just use another device as if everyone has one lying around feels like “spitting in the face” of iOS users.

Infinity Nikki Adding Web-Based Way to Redeem Codes… Eventually

Despite player frustrations over the suggestion to just use another device, the update from the Infinity Nikki account does offer a solid long-term solution. A web-based system for redeeming free codes would make it easier for everyone to get the giveaways, since entering codes on PS5 is no walk in the park. However, no timeline for when this feature might be released has been provided, with an invitation to “stay tuned” for future updates. In the meantime, fans who play Infinity Nikki on iOS devices will likely miss out on this free code, along with any others that arrive in the near future. The latest code, which was announced in honor of the 100th day since launch, will expire on March 26th, which doesn’t leave a lot of time for the new option to arrive.

With Apple’s increasingly complex policies that cut into profits for iOS apps, many companies are looking at moving to other ways to make purchases and redeem codes. The Pokemon Go web store, for instance, is a way to get around Apple’s fees when players stock up on PokeCoins. It looks like Infinity Nikki will be headed in this direction as well, though it’s not clear exactly when this new way to redeem codes will arrive.

One of many outfits players can acquire in infinity nikki

Many gamers are asking InFold games to consider extending the code expiration date until after the new web-based redemption feature arrives. Others are wondering why the free rewards don’t just arrive via in-game mail, which would make them easier for all players to receive. Given the track record for apology gifts from Infinity Nikki so far, it’s likely that there will at least be a new code with some free in-game currency offered whenever the web code redemption option does release.

For now, it looks like iOS users are out of luck with the latest Infinity Nikki code, unless they’re able to log in via another device that still supports redeeming codes.