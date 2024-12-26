Infinity Nikki Teases First Major Update Coming Very Soon

Infinity Nikki developer PaperGames has teased the first major update, update 1.1, coming to the PC, PS5, and mobile free-to-play game very soon on December 30. The update, Shooting Star Season, is light on details at the moment, but this should change in the coming days because the game’s first season itself is only four days away.

What has been provided is the tease below and an official piece of promotional artwork, though this artwork does not reveal a ton info about the new update. In fact, it teases next to nothing about it. That said, it is new, and it can be seen below alongside the new tease.

“It’s said that wishes made under the shooting stars have a greater chance of coming true,” reads the tease about the new update. “During the Wish Festival, heartfelt melodies drift through the air, while brilliant wishes, bathed in starlight, blossom across the radiant sky.”

Infinity Nikki is one of 2024’s biggest surprises, and if it maintains its current popular — millions and millions of players — it will be getting many seasons to come. Right now, this is the only one that has been officially teased though.

Infinity Nikki is available for free via Android, iOS, PC, PS5, and PS5 Pro. For more coverage on the free-to-play game — including all of the latest Infinity Nikki news, all of the latest Infinity Nikki rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Infinity Nikki deals — click here.

“Once, gods roamed the world, and under their divine blessings, wishes flourished and grew,” reads an official story synopsis of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “A thousand years have passed since the Heaven Fall, and in this land, forsaken by the gods, wishes now quietly give rise to despair. But then, a girl named Nikki opens the door to this world, heralding the dawn of miracles.”

