Infinity Nikki Lucky Fishing Day Event Details Revealed

Like any live service game, Infinity Nikki plans to keep fans engaged with a constant rotation of in-game events and shiny new outfits to collect. The first set of in-game events wraps up just in time for the start of the Shooting Star Season, which means the Miraland event calendar is about to get stacked with several new events for players to enjoy. The official Infinity Nikki account has begun sharing details about one of these upcoming new events, which will see Nikki suiting up in her fishing outfit to catch some rare and special fish.

Infinity Nikki Version 1.1 will usher in the Shooting Star Season, bringing the new Lucky Fishing Day event to the game alongside many other exciting new story quests and missions. This fishing-themed event is set to start on December 29th, 2024. It run for nearly a month, wrapping up on January 23rd, 2025. That gives players quite some time to complete the event objectives, which suggests it may be another longer-term event similar to the Wishfield Journal, which offered several weeks’ worth of tasks for Nikki and Momo to take on while exploring Miraland.

The Lucky Fishing Day promo from Infinity Nikki

According to a post from @InfinityNikkiEN on X/Twitter, players will need to have at least reached the Dream Warehouse in the main story to unlock this special event. So long as they’ve reached that point in the story, players will be able to enjoy the Lucky Fishing Day missions and rewards.

Infinity Nikki Lucky Fishing Day Quests

The event will include “Lucky Moments” and “Fun Encounters” quests, small missions that players will need to complete around Florawish and the surrounding area. Each section will include three new quests for players to complete.

Lucky Moments World Quests

Mystery of the Lake Monstser

Friendship is Bubbling!

Bad Luck, Good Luck

Fun Encounters Random Quests

Ribbon Eel Exchange

Lucky Pink Ribbon Eel

Kindled Inspiration: Lucky Clothing

Infinity nikki looks ahead to catching the pink ribbon eel

Ticking off these event quests will earn rewards, including plenty of Diamonds and a new Pear Pal profile title, Only the Willing. The event will also add Pink Ribbon Eels to the water, which can be caught using Nikki’s fishing outfit. These special Eels can be sold to Micheli for Diamonds and other rewards. As of now, those other rewards haven’t been revealed, but here’s hoping it will include some on-theme accessories to help Nikki get ready for fishing on the lake. If nothing else, there’s bound to be a few materials to add to the arsenal.

In addition to the event quests, players will be able to take a lotus leaf boat to the center of the lake to fish in a new area. This boat is driven by a Croaker, so it’s going to feel a little bit like the Wishing Well all over again. Stylists hoping to jump into the fishing fun on day one should be sure to work their way through the main story quests to at least reach the Dream Warehouse so they will be ready to hop right in when the Lucky Fishing Day event starts on December 29th.