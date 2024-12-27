Infinity Nikki Shooting Star Season Teaser Trailer Released

Fans have fallen in love with Nikki and Momo’s costume-changing adventures in Infinity Nikki. Since launch, the game has offered a fair share of exciting events and quests to take on. But as many players are running out of main story tasks to tick off, attention turns towards what’s next while gamers keep working on gathering the materials for the Miracle Outfit. A newly released teaser trailer for the upcoming Shooting Star season shows that Papergames is about to grant players’ wishes.

Infinity Nikki originally released on December 5th, and players have enjoyed a full list of ongoing starter events since then. With various quests to help fans get to know Miraland and make a name for themselves as Junior Stylists, the game’s first month has been a busy one. Even so, many of these events are getting ready to wind down, and dedicated Stylists have no doubt completed many of the current story quests.

The most recent new Infinity Nikki event, Companion’s Day, is starting to wrap up, with just a couple of days left to complete quests and earn rewards. That means many fans will be left with little to do besides collect materials and Whimstars all around Miraland, but not for long. The Version 1.1 Shooting Star Season is coming to Infinity Nikki on December 30th, 2024, bringing a brand-new chapter for fans to enjoy. For those who just can’t wait to see what’s next, Infold recently posted a teaser trailer that sheds a little light.

Let shooting stars guide paper cranes on their journey of fulfilling dreams. 💫



Infinity Nikki Version 1.1 [Shooting Star Season] begins on December 30th, 2024!



The official trailer for Version 1.1 [Shooting Star Season] is now live!

Stories of the past still echo in the wind,…

The trailer sees Florawish preparing for the Wish Festival, with Nikki and Momo along for the ride. Much like Companion’s Day, it appears that Florawish will be getting a makeover as its citizens decorate for the Wish Festival holiday. No doubt, Nikki and Momo will be happy to help.

In the trailer, our courageous duo takes flight on a grand crane, which carries them high into the sky – and shows Nikki wearing a sparkly new outfit featuring stars and paper cranes. No doubt, this will be one of the new items on offer via the game’s gacha mechanic, which lets players try their luck to earn limited-time outfits and clothing items for Nikki to wear in the game and in Styling Challenges.

One of Nikki’s New outfits in the upcoming Infinity Nikki season

While the teaser only reveals a few hints at what’s to come in the story of this next chapter, it’s clear that wishes will continue to be a key theme in Nikki and Momo’s journey through Miraland. That mechanical paper crane is likely to carry them to a brand new area, giving players more to explore and possibly new outfits and materials to collect.

With many of the launch events winding down, the Shooting Star Season is likely to bring many new daily tasks and rewards for players to work their way through. For those who’ve mostly finished the Wishfield Journal event tasks, a list of new quests to help earn Diamonds and Blings will be welcome. After all, it’ll be tricky to get that sparkly new outfit without some in-game currency to spend on Resonances!