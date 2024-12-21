Infinity Nikki Players Discover Feature That Will Save You So Much Time

Infinity Nikki players have discovered a feature/gameplay mechanic that every fan of the new and free PC, PS5, and mobile game should know because it will save players lots of time. The new free-to-play game from Chinese developer Papergames has already attracted over 10 million players since its release earlier this month, making it December’s biggest release in terms of player count, surpassing Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. Comparing the player count of a free-to-play game to the player count of a premium game isn’t exactly a fair comparison, though Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is free with Xbox Game Pass. Whatever the case, Infinity Nikki is evidently quite popular.

When you have so many players there’s always a chance at any given point there are various unknowns to players. For example, it appears a ton of players on the Infinity Nikki Reddit page had no idea that you can knock down Lampchili using your Purification attack rather than jumping and grabbing them. And it is true. You can indeed do this, but it appears many players had no idea about this.

It is safe to assume the cross-section between hardcore Infinity Nikki players and Infinity Nikki Reddit users is high. To this end, if some of the most hardcore Infinity Nikki players didn’t know about this then the millions of more casual fans presumably don’t know about this either, or at least an appreciable number of these fans.

“Thank you. Now I don’t have to look dumb doing hops,” reads one comment on the psot above. “You are a hero. I already have too many of those things, but at least they won’t take so long to nab now,” adds another comment

In the comments section, Infinity Nikki players were also surprised to learn of another handy tip. More specifically, surprised to learn that you can ground pound lily pads when the little pond skimmer guys are next to them, which in turn stuns them, making scooping them up much easier.

