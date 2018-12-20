Injustice 2 Fans Bemoan Aquaman Nerfs, Launch Petition To Reverse “Unreasonable” Changes
Since the launch of Injustice 2, the often-unappreciated Aquaman has steadily climbed the game's tiers, becoming perhaps the most popular fighter amongst top-level players. Aquaman can zone, deal out heavy close-quarters damage, doesn't leave a lot of openings, and is just a very balanced, powerful character.
Well, Aquaman's general awesomeness is about to be toned down somewhat. Injustice 2 has a big balance patch incoming, and a recent Watchtower livestream revealed Aquaman is one of the characters getting nerfed. Here's how WWG's own Matthew Hayes described the changes:
"Everyone knew that Aquaman needed a nerf. He was right there below Black Adam in every tier list. His Trident rush has been toned down quite a bit, and does way less chip damage on block (and builds less meter). His meter-burned tentacle strike also no longer launches opponents."
Players tired of getting their asses kicked by Aquaman are no doubt happy about these changes, but other folks aren't taking it so well. Scroll down to check out some of the slightly over-the-top ways Aquaman mains are reacting to the proposed changes…
The Petition
Yes, Aquaman players have lashed out with the ultimate expression of nerd rage – the sternly-worded petition! According to petition-starter Brandon Hogan, the Aquaman changes are simply unreasonable and need to be reversed or rethought.
"Aquaman's entire game plan and practicality has been destroyed, the combination of all his changes is unreasonable. Many of the game's most talented players have already dropped him. It is extremely unfair to the players who have dedicated hours upon hours to learning a now defunct character. These issues could be easily fixed with stronger communication between the playerbase and the developers."
Won't somebody think of the Aquaman mains?!
Leave the Memories Alone
Not all Aquaman fans are reacting with anger and impotent petitions – most players are taking the changes in stride, although not without a touch of sadness. Watch the above video and mourn for Aquaman combos and techniques that will soon be but cherished memories.
Before you get too distraught, take heart in the fact that Aquaman will probably still be pretty good post patch. Not "half the people playing online are Aquaman" good, but still good. And hey, plenty of characters are also getting improvements – maybe you'll discover a new Aquaman! Check out our full rundown of all the incoming nerfs and buffs to find your new main.
Injustice 2 is currently available on Xbox One and PS4.