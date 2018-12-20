Injustice 2 Fans Bemoan Aquaman Nerfs, Launch Petition To Reverse “Unreasonable” Changes

Since the launch of Injustice 2, the often-unappreciated Aquaman has steadily climbed the game's tiers, becoming perhaps the most popular fighter amongst top-level players. Aquaman can zone, deal out heavy close-quarters damage, doesn't leave a lot of openings, and is just a very balanced, powerful character.

Well, Aquaman's general awesomeness is about to be toned down somewhat. Injustice 2 has a big balance patch incoming, and a recent Watchtower livestream revealed Aquaman is one of the characters getting nerfed. Here's how WWG's own Matthew Hayes described the changes:

"Everyone knew that Aquaman needed a nerf. He was right there below Black Adam in every tier list. His Trident rush has been toned down quite a bit, and does way less chip damage on block (and builds less meter). His meter-burned tentacle strike also no longer launches opponents."

Players tired of getting their asses kicked by Aquaman are no doubt happy about these changes, but other folks aren't taking it so well. Scroll down to check out some of the slightly over-the-top ways Aquaman mains are reacting to the proposed changes…