‘Injustice 2’ Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Characters Including Constantine, Penguin, and More

NetherRealm Studios’ Injustice 2 released over a year ago, and while buzz for the fighting game has dwindled, a fresh new batch of concept art from it has surfaced: revealing characters that never made it into the final product.

The new concept art comes way of Justin Murray (via Reddit), a freelance senior concept artist who worked on Injustice 2, and has shared similar pieces in the past. Further, it reveals a host of characters that, sadly, never made it past the concept stage, such as: Constantine and Penguin.

Why said characters never made it pass the conceptual stage and into the game, who knows. Sadly, Murray doesn’t divulge any details around the characters and their development, but he does reveal what could have been, and perhaps, almost was.

Constantine

Created by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette, and John Totleben, John Constantine made his first appearance back in June 1984 via The Saga of Swamp Thing #25. The lead character of the Constantine and Hellblazer comics, Constantine is described as a working class occult detective and London con man known for his chain smoking, snark, and humanitarian heart.

Krypto

Created by Otto Binder and Curt Swan, Krypto — also known as Superdog — made his first appearance back in Superboy via Adventure Comics #210. In most continuities, Krypto is Superman’s pet dog, and often resembles a golden retriever.

Penguin

Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, Penguin, who is commonly an adversary of Batman, made his first appearance back in 1941 via Detective Comics #58. One of Batman’s most enduring enemies and apart of Batman’s rogue gallery, is a mobster of Gotham City, or if you ask him, a “gentleman of crime.”

Bluebird

Bluebird (Harper Row) was created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, and first appeared back in March 2012 via Batman Vol 2. #7. A supporting character of Batman, Bluebird is described as a streetwise young woman with a rough history from one of Gotham City’s roughest neighborhoods.

Detective Chimp

Bobo T. Chimpanzee was created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino, and first appeared in 1952 via Adventures of Rex The Wonder Dog #4. A detective chimp with human-level intelligence, the character solves crimes apart of the Bureau of Amplified Animals.

Etrigan the Demon

Created by Jack Kirby and debuting back in August 1972 via The Demon #1, Etrigan the Demon is both a superhero and antihero, and who despite being a demon from hell and having violent tendencies, is usually on the good guys side, mostly thanks to the fact he is bound to Jason Blood.