Injustice 2’s Fighter Pack 3 Is Set For Reveal Later This Week

We already know part of what’s going to be included in the forthcoming Fighter Pack 3 downloadable content for Injustice 2, as The Atom was previously revealed to make his debut in December. But who else will be joining the party?

We’ve already gone through a great deal of speculation on the subject, guessing everyone from South Park‘s Cartman to Constantine to Suicide Squad‘s Enchantress to Todd McFarlane’s Spawn. But, soon enough, we’ll have the confirmation we need in regards to who will be joining the game in January and February.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ed Boon, creative director for the team at NetherRealm Studios, confirmed on Twitter today that the remaining fighters in Fighter Pack 3 will be revealed this Friday, November 10th, during the ELEAGUE Injustice 2 World Championship on TBS. The event will kick off at 10 PM EDT, though it’s unknown if the show will start with the reveal, or if the producers will save it for later on after the competition. Whatever the case, we’re definitely tuning in.

Injustice 2’s FIGHTER PACK 3 reveal video this Friday, November 10.pic.twitter.com/aAbyrmJ7ew — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 6, 2017

There has been a great deal of excitement built up over the next Fighter Pack, especially after Boon noted that it would have one of the biggest surprises for Injustice 2 to date – and that’s already considering that we’ve gotten characters like Hellboy and Black Lightning added to the mix. Who could it be? Again, we’ve made some guesses, but we’ll have to wait a few more days to see who pops up.

If you haven’t tuned in to ELEAGUE’s tournament show yet, though, this is a perfect time to jump in, as you can see some of the best competitors in the world step up and prove their worth with DC Comics’ best and worst, along with guest characters like Hellboy and a few Mortal Kombat veterans. It may also teach you a thing or two when it comes to mastering these characters, as you’re bound to see some sick moves, combos and ultimates that will leave you wanting more.

We’ll let you know who’s joining the game as soon as the announcement is made. But, yeah, here’s hoping we get swept off our feet by whoever’s joining the fray. We can’t wait.

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and will release on PC starting November 14th.