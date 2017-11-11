Injustice 2 Fighter Pack 3 Reveal Is One Hundred Times Cooler In New Video With TMNT Theme

The Injustice 2 fandom had a hilarious field day with the surprising announcement that the Fighter Pack 3 would not include the speculated Constantine or other probably DC characters … no, NetherRealm Studios went full-on surprise factor when they unveiled that it was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that would be joining the roster alongside the Enchantress and Atom. Seriously, if you haven’t checked out the fan reaction yet – you should, it’s worth it.

But some Ninja Turtle fans couldn’t help but to feel that there was something missing from the big reveal. Luckily, one YouTuber added his own flair to the announcement by adding a metal version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme on top of the impressive introduction. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new theme overlay is bitchin’! One might even say ‘bodacious’. If you’re feeling really daring, even “totally tubular, dude!” Regardless of your level of hype, it’s a neat little fan tribute to the left field move made for Injustice 2.

If you haven’t seen the original reveal yet, the previous trailer can be seen here. Though the likes of Constantine didn’t make the cut, the reveal still was met with a lot of excitement from fans – especially those that remember that Batman himself fought alongside the turtles in the comics.

Now, as for when we’ll be getting these fighters, Atom is set to premiere December 12th, and will be followed by Enchantress in January, and the Ninja Turtles in February. We’re not sure which way NetherRealm Studios will be going after the Fighter Pack 3 is finished, but there’s a good chance we could see another year of content be introduced, with even more fighters joining the fray.

Injustice 2 is out now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release date slated for November 14th.