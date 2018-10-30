This ‘Injustice 2’ Flash Cosplay Is Pretty Much Perfect

Even though the game is nearly a year and a half old, Injustice 2 continues to see a rather large community behind it. And, hey, that Legendary Edition is still making the rounds, particularly with its additions of Hellboy, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and other noteworthy fighters.

And, of course, we’re still getting the cosplayers as well. And the latest example from Jake, aka JTSCosplay, demonstrates that he’s definitely got the Flash nailed down.

In his latest Instagram post, Jake showed off the costume, which you can see below. He noted, “Thought I’d do a side by side of my Injustice Flash! ⚡️⚡️ Was super happy with how this came out in terms of accuracy. Really need to get some proper photos taken to show you guys!”

And it’s pretty dead on, to say the least. The armor is pretty much perfect, right down to the Flash emblem in the middle of it all; and it’s heavily detailed as well. Even the mask is something else, with the little Flash “ears” on the side and just showing enough of Jake’s face to be close enough to the video game version.

The Reddit community has sounded off on Jake’s work with this Flash ensemble, impressed by how well it came together. One user noted, “Looks better than the Injustice costume,” while another followed up with “Looks better than the flash TV costume.” There are some slight arguments talking about authenticity, but overall, the feedback has been quite positive.

“This is one of the best cosplays I have ever seen,” said user marccooga, while DownbeatWings had a more visceral (but still positive) comment: “Why the f*ck does this cosplayer have a better Flash suit than both of the current live action versions?”

The whole conversation can be found here, but, honestly, Jake did a great job putting this costume together, and it has us wondering what he could possibly do next when it comes to all things Injustice. Perhaps a Joker costume is in the cards? Or maybe he has something entirely different in mind? Whatever the case, keep a close eye on his Instagram account. This guy is going places. (And no, that is not a Flash joke.)

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.