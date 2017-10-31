Injustice 2 Reveals First-Look at Hellboy Epic Gear, Halloween Multiverse Still Live

It’s Halloween, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a rock-fisted demon-man hellbent on taking down the world’s greatest monsters (or superheroes). Of course we’re talking about Hellboy, and NetherRealm just gave us our first look at the latest Injustice 2 combatant decked out in some epic gear. This is the first time we’ve seen any of the alternate high-level gear for Hellboy in the game, and we have to say, we’re really digging those horns. Take a look:

If we had to guess, we’d wager that horns will be Hellboy’s accessory item, while the traditional “helmet” slot will give way to things like sunglasses, goggles, bandages, and the like. Then again, it’s possible that the helmet slot will be dedicated to different horns, and the accessory will change the look of Hellboy’s gun. We don’t mind either way, and if this picture is anything to go on, we’re sure he’s going to look incredible.

NetherRealm also pointed out today in a special release that the Halloween Multiverse event will be continuing for a few more days, so get in there while you still can. “Until November 2, Injustice 2 players will also be able to take on the ‘Long Halloween’ Multiverse event, where Earth’s climate has been saturated with Scarecrow’s Fear Toxin. In the limited time event, players can face off against powerful Demon Shader opponents with Halloween-themed modifiers for added challenges.”

The Multiverse event will have some exclusive gear rewards and challenges that you won’t find anywhere else, so if you really want to get into the Halloween spirit, be sure to load it up when you get home tonight. Who knows, you might even be in for a few jump scares.

Hellboy will be available on November 14 to anyone who purchased the Ultimate Edition of Injustice 2, Injustice 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, or Fighter Pack 2.