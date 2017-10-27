‘Injustice 2’: Hellboy Release Date Revealed

This morning NetherRealm unleashed an incredible, action-packed gameplay trailer for Hellboy, the next fighter joining the Injustice 2 roster. At the end of the trailer, we’re told that Hellboy is coming in November, which we knew already, but now we know exactly when we’ll be able to get our hands on him.

Hellboy will be releasing on November 14th for any players who own Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition or Fighter Pack 2. Everyone else will get him on November 21st.

HELLBOY joins the Injustice 2 roster on Nov 14! Check out his game-play here…pic.twitter.com/54UtgqkOdW — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 27, 2017

The date comes to us directly from NetherRealm big-daddy Ed Boon, so you can go ahead and mark your calendars. Hellboy is the third and final fighter from Fighter Pack 2, following Black Manta and Raiden. With his release next month, we’ll be staring the third and final (officially revealed) fighter pack series in the face.

We already know the first character who will show up in Fighter Pack 3. NetherRealm revealed Atom a few weeks ago, and you can see his gameplay trailer here. Though Atom had long been rumored, no one knew how he could possibly work in practice. NetherRealm swooped in and proved that when fans ask for something, it’s willing to go above and beyond to make it happen. So who’s next?

We have two characters left who haven’t been revealed, and Boon is promising a huge surprise that no one sees coming. We have a few ideas about who it might be. Have some fun with our speculation piece here.

Stay tuned! We’re due for a Watchtower stream starring Hellboy in the very near future, which we’ll host here live. After that we’re in for some big surprises