‘Injustice 2’ Listing Spotted For PC

The gritty fighting game featuring DC’s biggest and baddest just might be coming to a new platform according to a recent leak.

Injustice 2 saw one of the most ambitious launches of any fighting game this generation. We knew that this superhero brawler was going to be big, but I don’t think anyone could have known just how great it would be. That’s why we’re stoked to see a possible PC version leaked by Amazon this morning. Can you imagine that cinematic campaign playing in dazzling 4K? If this Amazon France listing (link here) is legitimate, then we could be looking forward to the definitive Injustice 2 experience in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The listing is surprisingly bare, which is one reason we’re trying not to get too excited just yet. There’s no placeholder date, and there’s no placeholder price. It’s also listed specifically for Windows, not the PC generally, so we’re hoping that this is something that will end up on Steam as well, but if we have to grab it through Amazon or the Windows Store we won’t be too upset as long as it performs well.

The listing does mention, however, that this would be a Deluxe Edition of Injustice 2. We’re just now getting into the meat of the second Fighter Pack which, when it’s all distributed, will give us the fourth, fifth, and sixth of nine planned DLC fighters. It’s possible that if this listing was posted prematurely that the PC version won’t actually launch until the third and final Fighter Pack has come and gone so that way this “Deluxe Edition” can come loaded with a stacked roster right out of the box for the same price as the base game when it launched.

If given the choice, I’d rather see a basic edition launch sooner with the option to tack on the upgrade later, but, you know, beggars and choosers and all of that.

We’ll see if this listing makes the rounds and stirs the attention of NetherRealm Studios‘ creative director Ed Boon. He’s typically pretty quick to comment on rumors and speculation, even if only to troll his fans.