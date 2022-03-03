Injustice 2 Player Discovers New Brutalities Five Years Later

A dataminer has discovered new and unused Injustice 2 brutalities five years after the game’s initial release on PS4 and Xbox One. With speculation running amuck about what NetherRealm Studios is working on, with rumors suggesting it’s not Injustice 3, Injustice fans may be stuck with Injustice 2 for a while. To this end, there’s still a community playing the game, including a YouTuber by the name of “Ermaccer,” who recently posted a video revealing unused brutalities in Injustice 2, which they insist are not leftover files from Mortal Kombat X.

The most interesting and notable of these unused brutalities is a fully unique brutality for Superman. Why this and the other brutalities didn’t make it into the game, we don’t know, but it’s not uncommon for content to be cut and dumped during development, only to be discovered later through the game’s files.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the brutalities for yourself, courtesy of Ermaccer:

As noted above, the current rumors suggest Injustice 3 is not in active development. The expectation, based on NetherRealm Studios’ history and previous release pattern, was that Injustice 3 would have been released in 2021. Obviously, this didn’t happen. It’s now March 2022, almost three years after the release of Mortal Kombat 11, and we still don’t know what NRS is working on. Some rumors suggest it’s Mortal Kombat 12, while others claim it’s something to do with Marvel.

Recently, NRS boss Ed Boon teased what the studio is working on, and his tease suggests it’s neither a Mortal Kombat or Injustice game, though this doesn’t mean it won’t involve these characters.

“I can say that for 10 years, we were releasing Mortal Kombat and Injustice, Mortal Kombat and Injustice,” said Boon to Game Informer. “When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next. I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game, it’ll make a lot more sense. At this point, I’ll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more.”

At the moment, Injustice 3 seems unlikely, but at least Injustice fans have new Injustice 2 brutalities to watch on repeat between now and when Injustice 3 does finally release. In the meantime, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see out of NRS next?