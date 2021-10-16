Injustice Fans Are Upset After Lack of Injustice 3 Announcement at DC FanDome

Coming into today’s DC FanDome event, a number of fans were hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would formally reveal the third installment in the Injustice fighting game franchise. After all, NetherRealm director Ed Boon had already been confirmed to be appearing at DC FanDom in some capacity. Unfortunately, Injustice 3 was nowhere to be found at today’s presentation, leaving many fans feeling extremely upset about the lack of an announcement.

Rather than revealing Injustice 3 today at DC FanDome, NetherRealm’s Ed Boon instead showed up to talk more about the forthcoming Injustice animated film that is set to be released in the near future. Although the existence of this film was already known about, some fans hoped that NetherRealm would opt to reveal Injustice 3 to coincide with the release of the movie. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case whatsoever. In fact, Boon himself didn’t even comment about Injustice 3 in any capacity, nor did he say that a future game in the series will come about. As such, it remains unclear if we’ll ever see a third entry in the series, despite constant fan requests.

How do you feel about the lack of an Injustice 3 reveal at today’s DC FanDome presentation? Do you still think that we’ll see the game come about at some point in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, keep reading onward if you’d like to see some of the reactions that many fans had today after learning that Injustice 3 wasn’t going to be announced.

