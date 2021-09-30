Injustice 3 Roster Potentially Leaks Online

According to a new rumor, NetherRealm Studios is working on Injustice 3 and is set to reveal the game at The Game Awards this December 9. To this end, the rumor claims the game is releasing May 2022 and “leaks” not just the game’s roster, but a few DLC characters that are set to be added to the title after it releases on what will presumably be PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and possibly Nintendo Switch.

According to the leaker, NetherRealm Studios is saving precious development time and resources by borrowing some of the work on Mortal Kombat 11 for Injustice 3.

“Several characters will be borrowing ideas from the previous Netherrealm Studios game in terms of gameplay and specials (as they always do),” said the leaker. “For instance; Red Tornado will borrow from MK11’s Fujin, Metallo will borrow from MK11’s Terminator and Constantine will borrow from MK11’s Shang Tsung.”

As for the game’s roster, it will supposedly be comprised of 29 characters, one of which will be locked behind pre-ordering. Adding to this NetherRealm Studios is apparently planning four fighter packs, all of which will consist of three DLC characters and a premier skin for a pre-existing character.

Base Roster:

Aquaman / Ocean Master

Batman / Terry McGinnis

Beast Boy

Black Canary

Blue Beetle / Green Beetle

Booster Gold

Cheshire

Constantine

Cyborg

Deathstroke

Flash / Impulse

Green Arrow

Green Lantern / John Stewart / Guy Gardner

Harley Quinn

Joker

King Shark

Lex Luthor

Metallo

Mirror Master

Nekron

Poison Ivy

Ra’s al Ghul

Raven

Red Tornado

Robin / Nightwing

Supergirl

Superman

Wonder Woman / Artemis

(Pre-Order) Anti-Monitor

DLC Characters:

Etrigan

Livewire

Johnny Cage

Killer Croc (Premier Skin for King Shark)

He-Man, Neo

Fire God Liu Kang will be the remaining 3 guest characters

Now, it’s important to remember this is all just a rumor that needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Further, it runs contrary to recent reports that NetherRealm Studios’ next game will not be Injustice 3, but Mortal Kombat 12. That said, and as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this roster?

H/T, Reddit.