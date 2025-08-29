Injustice 3 Characters Revealed in Supposed Leak

The existence of Injustice 3 may have been leaked by a couple of voice actors working on the DC game alongside the reveal of the first characters in the NetherRealm Studios game. If you have deja vu, it is because many games have been leaking in this exact fashion lately. For example, just earlier this year, the remake of Persona 4 was leaked before its reveal by a voice actor who let the information slip early. To put it another way, voice actors often leak the existence of video game projects before marketing gets the chance. More than this, there have been rumors, leaks, and speculation pointing to the existence of Injustice 3 for some time now.

As popular YouTuber Dynasty relays, a fellow YouTuber, Brendan Borrow, claims they recently met George Newbern, who voices Superman in Injustice 2. To this end, they provide photo evidence. And Borrow reveals that when speaking to the voice actor about his performance in MultiVersus and more, Newbern revealed to the fan he is currently working on Injustice 3. By itself, this claim is perhaps not that noteworthy. However, X user “DannySoul0” claims Phil LaMarr, the voice actor behind Green Lantern in Injustice 2, told him the same thing. And there is some photo evidence to bolster this claim as well.

When Will Injustice 3 Release?

Assuming there is something to this, when can Injustice fans expect Injustice 3 to release? Well, for a long time, NetherRealm Studios ping-ponged back and forth between a new Mortal Kombat game and a new Injustice game. And it did this in two-year increments. For example, in 2017, it released Injustice 2. Then in 2019, it released Mortal Kombat 11. The expectation was that NetherRealm Studios would release its next game in 2021, and that it would be Injustice 3. Neither of these things happened, though. NetherRealm Studios broke both patterns, releasing Mortal Kombat 1, and doing so in 2023.

It’s possible that Injustice 3 is not just next, but imminent if NetherRealm Studios can rediscover its previous release rhythm. However, two years from 2023 is 2025, and this year is almost over with no word of Injustice 3. So it doesn’t look like it is going to do this. It could split the difference and release the game in 2026, but if Mortal Kombat 1 is any indicator, NetherRealm Studios’ next game won’t be out until 2027, whatever it is.

Far Along in Development

It’s worth noting — and this may suggest the 2026 theory is the most accurate — that voice actors don’t typically get called in to work on a game until said game is deep into development. In other words, voice work is not done in the early stages of development, so all of this suggests Injustice 3 is either in the middle of development, or possibly even the late stages of development. And considering NetherRealm Studios boss Ed Boon previously suggested to us that its current project has been cooking since the early 2020s, it would not surprise us for Injustice 3 to be towards the end of its development.

All of that said, and as always, make sure to take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you ready for Injustice to return?