Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection Collector’s Edition Will Be a Must-Own for Goro Fans

Mortal Kombat remains one of the most well-known and beloved gaming franchises around. The fighting game series has seen a dozen main series entries, with plenty of spin-offs and collabs to keep Mortal Kombat on gamers’ minds. Soon, gamers will be able to revisit the series’ iconic titles via the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection. This massive collection brings together classic arcade games along with console releases, creating the ultimate experience for Mortal Kombat fans. And today, Atari confirmed a physical release along with a truly stunning Collector’s Edition that will be a must-have for many fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection will release on September 30th on a truly staggering list of platforms. It will be available for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The full list of included games hasn’t yet been confirmed, but we know it will include the arcade classics Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, and Mortal Kombat 3. It will also feature several Game Boy Advance titles, including Mortal Kombat Advance. It’s likely that additional games will be confirmed as we get closer to its release date, as is typical for retro collections like this.

Play video

The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection itself was announced back in June, and fans were already excited for this compilation of the classics. The game will offer a standard digital and physical edition, as well as a more robust Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition includes some pretty cool stuff, including retro arcade flyers and arcade cabinet cards. But for diehard Mortal Kombat fans, the newly revealed Kollector’s Edition is going to be incredibly tempting. And that’s especially true for fans of Goro.

Everything Included in the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection Kollector’s Edition

Today, Atari revealed the Kollector’s Edition of the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection. And folks, it looks amazing. This special edition of the game will include a physical copy of the Legacy Kollection, which comes in a special premium box. But that’s not all. Those who buy this collection will also get:

Commemorative Mortal Kombat Arcade Token, with an acrylic display stand

Pin set featuring Scorpion and Sub-Zero

Hardcover Mortal Kombat Art and Lore Book

Goro Controller Holder

Image courtesy of Atari

The Kollector’s Edition of Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection won’t come cheap. It costs $149.99 USD and is available for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. A Steam version is also on offer, but it will not include a physical game for obvious reasons.

Everything in this set is well worth having on your shelves as a Mortal Kombat fan, but that Goro controller holder is an especially unique collector’s edition item. Many similar offers include pins, posters, and art books. But Goro himself holding your controller when it’s not in use? That is something special, just for Mortal Kombat fans.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection releases on September 30th. In addition to the Kollector’s Edition, gamers can purchase a Standard Edition or Deluxe Edition for $49.99 or $69.99, respectively.