Persona 4 Star Confirms Remake Prior to Reveal

Rumors of a Persona 4 remake have seemingly been confirmed when Yuri Lowenthal revealed he would not be returning despite voicing Yosuke in the original game. Atlus has yet to officially reveal Persona 4 Remake, but it seemed incredibly likely considering many leaks over the past few months. Many are expecting an official reveal on June 8th during the Xbox Showcase, with a release date in the first half of 2026. This remains to be seen, but Xbox and Atlus have been on good terms, so it is entirely possible.

Yuri Lowenthal is well-known for playing many characters, including Yosuke Hanamura in Persona 4. In a recent post, Lowenthal said that he was not asked to return to reprise the role in the remake despite strongly lobbying to come back. While it might seem odd to not have Lowenthal back, Atlus chose to go with a new voice cast in its remake of Persona 3 that released in 2024.

And for those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake. I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back. — Yuri Lowenthal (@yurilowenthal.bsky.social) 2025-05-28T13:37:47.019Z

Persona 4 Remake was first teased earlier this year by singer Shihoko Hirata. Additionally, a new website domain was registered by Atlus before Persona 3 Reload was revealed. Even without an official statement from Atlus, all the evidence is pointing toward a remake of Persona 4.

Persona 4 was first released in 2008 and fans have been eager for a full-blown remake. The series has always had fans, but Persona 5 brought the series to a wider audience. While many are excited for Persona 4 Remake, this likely means Persona 6 is further away than first anticipated.

Fans can likely expect the same treatment for Persona 4 Remake that Atlus gave Persona 3 Reload. Updated visuals, gameplay improvements, and possibly even new content joining the existing original storyline may accompany new voice actors, at least for Yosuke.