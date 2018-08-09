Inon Zur Returning To Compose Fallout 76 Soundtrack

Fans of Dragon Age and Fallout may be familiar with the work of composer Inon Zur. If not, though, don’t worry — you’ll soon have a chance to be acquainted.

Variety recently reported that the composer, who previously worked on Dragon Age: Origins, Prince of Persia and Fallout games New Vegas and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, will be returning to compose the soundtrack of Fallout 76 when it arrives this fall.

He’s got his work cut out for him, as the game will be the biggest one he’s worked on yet since it’s four times the size of previous Fallout games, even Fallout 4. But he’s more than ready for the task!

Zur noted, “With inspiration from game director Todd Howard and close collaboration with audio director Mark Lampert, I weaved a sophisticated and emotional score that takes the player on a whole new journey. To make the experience even more epic, we had the Budapest Film Orchestra perform and record the score, as well as the amazing Lyris String Quartet. I believe that this is one of my most unique scores to date and I can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

“We’re very excited to have Inon Zur back as the composer for ‘Fallout 76,’” said Bethesda Game Studios audio director Mark Lampert. “His work helps create that familiar ‘Fallout’ sound that roots us in the series, but also sculpts and evolves that sound toward the elements that make ‘Fallout 76’ unique: working together to rebuild, looking to the future, and the dramatic, rolling landscape of West Virginia. We look forward to everyone getting the chance to enjoy this music and the game world as we did while putting it all together.”

Hopefully we’ll get a good look at Fallout 76 in action this weekend during QuakeCon 2018. We’ll let you know whatever gets revealed at the event, if we don’t go too nuts from “Take Me Home, Country Road” getting replayed.

Fallout 76 releases on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.