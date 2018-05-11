New ‘Inside Xbox’ Debuts Next Week, Even More State of Decay

Microsoft recently debuted their ‘Inside Xbox‘ series and instantly, it was a hit with fans. The show talks about everything going on over at Team Xbox including hardware news, game talk, and tons more that keeps players engaged while also in the know straight from the source. Now it’s time for a third episode after the incredible one before it with the big original Xbox news, and for those excited about the upcoming State of Decay 2, you won’t want to miss out!

“Of course, center stage for our May episode will be the Xbox exclusive zombie apocalypse survival game State of Decay 2, which launches globally on May 22nd,” explains Microsoft in a recent blog post. “State of Decay 2 asks one question not easily answered. How will you survive? We’ll go in-depth on the world simulation that powers the game, showcasing how the emergent gameplay is brought to life, creating distinct stories, agonizing choices, and dynamic communities unique to every player.”

There will also be a live Q&A with the developers during this episode to let fans ask the questions they’ve just dying to know the answers to. To make sure to get your question heard, make sure to use the #InsideHashtag tag on Twitter!

But what’s an undead showcase without a little Escape Room fun, am I right? “And finally, we’re having a bit of survival fun, with a grueling and epic Escape Room experience inspired by State of Decay, starring our friends from Smosh Games, as well as Leahviathan, MrRoflWaffles, MrDalekJD, and Xbox On’s Benny and Sam. Who will survive? Tune-in to find out.”

Episode 3 kicks off on Thursday, May 17th at 3:30 PM PDT. You can tune-in on Mixer.com/Xbox, Twitch.tv/Xbox, Facebook.com/Xbox, and Twitter.com/Xbox. As far as State of Decay 2 goes, learn more about the game below:

“Small-Town America, one year from today. The dead have risen, and civilization has fallen. Even the military couldn’t stop the zombies, and now humanity stands on the brink of extinction. It’s up to you to gather survivors and build a community, explore your lasting legacy, and redefine what it means to survive.

In State of Decay 2, your base is more than just a place for your survivors to sleep at night. It’s your sanctuary, offering protection against the hungry dead lurking beyond the wall. It’s your command post, where you plan the perfect zombie-killing strategies. Most of all, it’s a manifestation of your personal long-term survival strategies as you customize it with your ideal facilities and improvements. Will you build a watch tower or plant a garden? An infirmary or a workshop? How will you choose to carve out a small slice of civilization from the chaotic apocalypse?”