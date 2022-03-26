Instagram Update Has Huge Surprise for Users

A new Instagram update has a major surprise for users, and, in particular, long-time users of the social media app. After substantial, and sustained criticism, Instagram is bringing back a previously removed feature. Taking to Twitter, Instagram relayed word to its massive following that it’s bringing back chronological feeds after they were randomly and inexplicably removed, much to the displeasure of many of its users. Suffice to say, these same users are happy to see Instagram revert on its controversial decision, but there is some rain on the parade. Rather than simply restore things back to as they were, Instagram has used the opportunity to provide users with “two new chronological views” in the form of “Favorites” and “Following.” This is the small twist. There’s also a larger twist; none of this is the default option. If you want to view your feed in chronological order, you will need to switch it on every time you open the app.

As you would expect, Instagram users are mixed on the news. Many users of the social media platform are excited to see this option return, while others are unhappy with the fact that rather than give everyone what they’ve been asking for, Instagram gave them something slightly different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We heard you loud and clear — chrono is back! 🚨



Two new chronological views have been added to your Feed. Tap “Instagram” on the top left of your app to switch between Favorites and Following. pic.twitter.com/737vVmo9aV — Instagram (@instagram) March 23, 2022

For now, what’s outlined above is the extent of what has been changed to feeds, but this could change. If it does, we will be sure to update the story accoridngly.

As always, we will keep you updated as more information is provided. At the moment of publishing, it’s worth noting that many users have reported they don’t see the feature in question in their app yet, despite downloading the latest update. It’s unclear why this is happening, as Instagram has yet to respond to these reports. If this changes though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Instagram bringing back chronological feeds?