Popular PC Shooter Coming to PS4 and Xbox One This Summer

One of PC’s most popular recent shooters is coming to PS4 and Xbox One this summer. More specifically, publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer New World Interactive have announced that the latter’s team-based, tactical first-person shooter, Insurgency: Sandstorm, is coming to the PlayStation and Xbox consoles on August 25, priced at $30. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if a retail release is planned, but the pair did release a new trailer to accompany the announcement.

“With over one million players in the game’s first year on PC, the award-winning tactical shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm is renowned for its realistic depiction of modern warfare focusing on lethal close-quarters combat, objective-oriented multiplayer and cooperative gameplay,” reads an official blurb released alongside the announcement. “Insurgency: Sandstorm invites console players to prepare for a hardcore depiction of combat with deadly ballistics, destructive artillery, and unprecedented audio design that puts the fear back into the genre. Death comes fast, ammunition must be carefully managed, and the environment must be tactically navigated at every step towards victory.”

For those that don’t know: Insurgency: Sandstorm debuted back in 2018, as the sequel to the 2014’s Insurgency. To date, it boasts over one million players.

“Insurgency: Sandstorm is a team-based, tactical FPS based on lethal close quarters combat and objective-oriented multiplayer gameplay,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Sequel to the indie breakout FPS Insurgency, Sandstorm is reborn, improved, expanded, and bigger in every way. Experience the intensity of modern combat where skill is rewarded, and teamwork wins the fight. Prepare for a hardcore depiction of combat with deadly ballistics, light attack vehicles, destructive artillery, and HDR audio putting the fear back into the genre.”

Insurgency: Sandstorm is available on PC, and will soon be available on PS4 and Xbox One as well. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no further word of any additional ports. That said, as you wait for the shooter to hit console, don’t forget that there’s plenty of new games releasing this week that you can play right now as you wait. For more on all of these new releases, check out our latest Out This Week.