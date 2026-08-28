Marvel’s Wolverine Reveals New Suits and Easter Eggs in Latest Trailer

Ahead of its release in less than a month, Insomniac Games has today released a new gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine. In recent weeks, Insomniac and PlayStation have been showing off a lot of new looks at Wolverine to generate more excitement in the final stretch until launch. Now, this promotional period has continued with a new video that features a handful of Easter Eggs that longtime Marvel/X-Men fans will surely recognize.

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Clocking in at a little over four minutes in length, the new “Game Features” trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine broadly highlights a number of different aspects of the game. The video, which is narrated by Wolverine’s actor Liam McIntyre, primarily dives into the intricacies of combat and shows off some of the many different mechanics and systems that players will be able to experience. It also shows off a handful of new cutscenes, enemy types, and locations that will appear throughout Wolverine.

Likely the most notable thing from this trailer, though, is the reveal of the many different suits that Wolverine is able to wear. Insomniac has slowly been unveiling some of these new cosmetics, but in this video, it happens to show off a screen that contains many of the different outfits. Some of the most noteworthy suits that have now been confirmed include Wolverine’s appearance in the Old Man Logan comic, his red and black garb from Ultimate Wolverine, and his anime-inspired design from the game Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Although the full array of suits has yet to be revealed, it looks as though there are roughly 25 cosmetic options to go along with a handful of different claw varients to equip.

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Many fans in the comments of this trailer were also quick to point out one major Easter egg that Insomniac has included in Marvel’s Wolverine. While it’s only shown briefly, the game includes a reference to the iconic Wolverine meme where Logan is reclining on his bed and staring at a picture frame. Rather than simply throwing in this reference for the sake of it, Insomniac seems to have also made it somewhat of a core component of Marvel’s Wolverine, as this animation is seen when players look to replay past levels that they’ve already completed. This recreated version of the classic Wolverine will surely be one of countless different Easter eggs and references that will be littered throughout the game.

Marvel’s Wolverine is finally set to release in just a few short weeks on September 15th, exclusively for PS5. Be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage here on ComicBook as we’ll have a review of the game to share with you prior to its launch.