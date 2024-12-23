Intergalactic Lead Tati Gabrielle Responds to Backlash: “You Mad Bro?”

The reveal of new Naughty Dog game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has not gone down very well for PlayStation. This is most evident by the fact that reveal trailer on both the PlayStation YouTube channel and the Naughty Dog YouTube channel has far more dislikes than likes. Coupling this, the comments on the Naughty Dog version are actually turned off. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation version they have been overrun with criticism and negative feedback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation and Naughty Dog have not said a peep about the backlash or even acknowledged it. Tati Gabrielle — who plays the game’s protagonist, Jordan A. Mun — has responded though.

The actress recently shared a provocative piece of fan art of the game that made the rounds on social media following its reveal and subsequent backlash. This was accompanied by: “You mad bro?”

The actress has since deleted the post — which can be seen below — though there has been no follow up nor any comment from PlayStation or Naughty Dog or anyone involved with either. In other words, it is unclear why the post has since been deleted. Typically though, PlayStation PR is very, very buttoned up. They hardly let alone talk, let alone stir up controversy. To this end, there is a chance they had it removed. Whatever the case, it is gone, but not before the Internet got its receipt.

Just as the game has proven divisive, the new comment from Gabrielle has proven divisive, with some praising the actress for swiping back at the backlash — most of which has taken umbrage with her character, in particular — while others are less impressed.

Naturally, this does not help the rocky start to life Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has had. As the crown jewel of PlayStation and as no doubt a very expensive game to develop, Naughty Dog is going to need Intergalactic to move several million copies just to see break even on what is a very large investment. And considering the commercial success of the studio in the past, PlayStation is likely forecasting fairly significant sales. After all, last time Naughty Dog created a new IP, it created The Last of Us, a massive critical success and a very large commercial success as well. Pressure is no doubt on for Intergalactic to deliver.

For more coverage on the upcoming PS5 game — including all of the latest Intergalactic news, all of the latest Intergalactic rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Intergalactic speculation — click here.