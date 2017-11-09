Interview: Getting Into Absolver’s Awesome Style And Mechanics

Absolver recently launched for PlayStation 4 and PC, with Devolver Digital providing a unique take on the third-person action/adventure genre, with a balance between combat and exploration that really provides a lot of fun, but with a learning curve. We loved the game. But to get further insight regarding what players can expect going in, we spoke with Pierre Tarno, creative lead for the development team at Sloclap, to dissect this game and see what makes is so different than any other competitive experience out there right now.

Getting It All Started What inspired you guys to make Absolver? Were you just looking for a different kind of fighting game, or one that more effectively used combat styles? Our initial intention was to make a game that reflected the beauty and depth of martial arts combat. Our three taglines were "combat is a dance" "movement is your weapon" and "make your move" and we wanted to make a game that was more accessible than a regular fighting game, but that also had enough depth for PVP gameplay. But, also we didn't want a game that was purely about fighting, and we wanted to include elements of companionship and relationships which are important parts of martial arts. Which is why in the game you explore a small open world - a key pillar of the game are the people you meet.

Putting Together A Great Story What's the back story with Absolver, so gamers have a good idea of what they're getting into? The game is set in the world of Adal, a couple of centuries after the fall of the Adalian empire. After the downfall of the empire, a mystical sect called The Guides had taken over – they created a group of warriors to maintain balance in the world and enforce their law. Players take on the role of Prospects after taking a vow. The Prospects must fight and prove their worth so that they can earn the title of an "Absolver", which is a respected role of a peacekeeper. An online combat melee game, Absolver features in-depth fighting mechanics which largely revolve around relationships among players: players have a choice to fight or spar with one another, or enter into a master-student dynamic. As players explore the world and level up, they expand their available moves in their combat deck which allows them to create new combinations of attack and defense positions, helping them on their path to Absolution.

Single Player And Multiplayer, Together How does the single player work with the multiplayer? Are they tied together, separate experiences? Great question. They're tied to together in that you as a player will be exploring a small open world which contains NPCs and other players. The challenges you face to become an Absolver are possible in singleplayer/offline so there's no restrictions if you want to enjoy the game on your own, and you can switch between online and offline mode as you wish.



Core components of Absolver are PVP combat and relationships, so these two pillars are definitely linked to online play – we definitely recommend leaving the game connected to get the most out of the game. What kind of social angle does Absolver have? Fighting challenges, perhaps? The interesting thing with Absolver is that when you meet someone else in the world a new story unfolds everytime. Depending on your action, their action and mutual perception of each other you will be able to either fight, bow respectfully and go into coop or potentially join one another's school of combat. Interactions can be peaceful or antagonistic, but it's ultimately up to the players to decide what they want to do. It's always a special moment when you meet someone you don't know and figure out if you want to help them or fight them. The core features of mastering combat styles and learning from one another are strong enough for interesting relationships to develop.

A Fighting World How did the world design for Absolver come together? The design of the world came from the fact that we wanted players to discover and explore the ruins of a city that was destroyed a couple of centuries ago, and wonder what happened there. We also wanted these places to be interesting places for both combat and player encounters; so the three main environments: the city, the forest and the tower of Adal are build around these two objectives: telling the story of this fallen empire and creating spaces in which people will meet each other.



The aesthetic itself, as in the art design, we wanted to have something that felt out of time, other worldly and which players could project their imaginations. And also – by simplifying the art style, we made sure that movement was brought forward. There's a lack of visual noise that prevents players from seeing the dynamic nature of the moves and the nuance of the fights.

Combat And Characters How does modifying the combat system help a player grow within the game? The combat deck is a very flexible tool, it enables players to not only create their own play style but experiment with a variety of strategies. So, as you progress sin the game you unlock more slots in your deck and once your deck is unlocked you've got 16 different moves which can all chain together fluidly. Different players will have different strategies – some players will have a sequence of attacks looping to each other. It just depends on your own fight style and what works for you. The more attacks you discover, the more flexibility you have in building your deck. Is there any concern that one character could become more powerful than another, or…? There are two things that differentiate characters: character progression and equipment. No player will ever have, for example, double HP than another player. But you may have a player that wears heavier equipment and therefore is slower than another player but has an advantage in the damage they can receive (or an advantage in being more protected from damage.) Going back to the concept of balance, players will want to optimize their stats and equipment that fits with their play styles but the playstyles will be balanced with each other as long as characters have the same character level.



When players participate in Combat Trials (one vs one game mode), they will be matched with players of a similar level. In PvE, you can meet someone much more powerful but that's where relationships come into play – plus, when you meet a much stronger opponent, you won't know what level they are. You can guess from their equipment but that's part of figuring out the relationship dynamic of the game.