Invincible Creator Says Upcoming Video Game Is the Most Exciting Invincible Project Yet

Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman says that the upcoming video game based on the hit comic book series is the most exciting project yet tied to the franchise. In case you forgot, Skybound announced roughly one year ago that it was in the process of working on a AAA Invincible game. Since that time, no news related to the title has really come about, likely since it’s still in the earliest stages of development. Now, Kirkman himself has broken that silence and has shared a brief update on the game with some very high praise.

Speaking to Dexerto, Kirkman remained dodgy when it came to talking about the Invincible game. He acknowledged that the project is very much in active development and that it’s incredibly cool based on what he’s seen. While he refused to say much else about what it will entail, Kirkman said that he has never been as excited about an Invincible project as he has been with this game.

“I don’t know what I can say,” Kirkman said of the topic. “It’s definitely in the works. It’s definitely cool. I don’t even know if I can say how much of it I’ve seen. I’m going to play it safe and just say, from what I have seen, I am more excited than I’ve been about anything involving Invincible.”

To further stress how big of a deal it is for Kirkman to say this, there have been a lot of Invincible projects and collaborations that have come about over the past few years. Outside of the comic book series and the animated series on Prime Video, Invincible also has a live-action movie that is in the works. The franchise has also crossed over with Mortal Kombat 1, has appeared in Fortnite, and is even continuing with a new comic book run starting in May. For Kirkman to say that the Invincible video game is what has him most excited when it comes to the future of the property is something that really tells us just how promising it could be.

The sad part is that, as mentioned, it will likely be many years before we even see anything from the Invincible game. Not only did work on the title seemingly begin last year, but Skybound seems to also be staffing up heavily to work on the title as well. As such, Invincible fans should prepare to be patient because we likely won’t see the game arrive in this console generation.