Fortnite’s Free Invincible Skin Releases Next Week

Epic Games’ Fortnite added more Invincible characters to the game as skins this week, and while most of them have been paid skins, one of them will be unlockable next week for free via in-game quests. The Invincible character in question is Dupli-Kate, a hero who was first introduced to Invincible viewers way back in Season 1. It’s not the Invincible skin that many players who watch the show would probably prefer to have over Mark in the Blue Suit or other options, however, but fortunately for Invincible fans who just want to round out their collections, you won’t have to pay for this skin at all since it’s free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Dupli-Kate skin and the quests associated with it are live this week as part of Fortnite’s Party Up Spring Raid event. The bonus goals offer numerous rewards, with each being released periodically until March 31st. Dupli-Kate is the fifth and final reward. During the event, each quest will unlock, allowing players to complete them and earn the paired reward, but given how Fortnite staggers out these quests and their unlocks, the Dupli-Kate skin won’t be available until next week.

Play video

Dupli-Kate is just one of the new Invincible skins coming to Fortnite, with the other being Allen the Alien and the Blue Suit version of Mark. Fans were confused by Dupli-Kate’s inclusion considering her importance in the show. Fans feel other characters would have been a better selection, but nonetheless, Dupli-Kate is coming to Fortnite.

Dupli-Kate is a character from the Invincible comics and TV show. She has the power to make duplicate versions of herself. These all share a mental link, meaning they each feel what the other feels. Dupli-Kate also has a small amount of superhuman strength, but nothing compared to the likes of Invincible and Omni-Man.

invincibles omni-man in fortnite.

The Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid gives various rewards from Invincible, but additional ones as well. By completing each Party Up Spring Raid Quest, players can earn these cosmetics. Here are all the rewards players can earn in Fortnite during this event.

Fortnite Party Up Spring Quest Rewards

Complete 1 Party Up – Spring Raid Quest: “Through the Fire and Flames” Jam Track by DragonForce

Complete 2 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Axo’s Big Moment Spray

Complete 3 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Shrinking Rae Back Bling

Complete 4 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Party Beats Spray

Complete 5 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Field of Dreamflowers Loading Screen

Complete 6 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Duplicating Batons Pickaxe

Complete 7 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Song Bubble Emoticon

Complete 8 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Duplikates Emote

Complete 9 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Dupli-Kate Outfit

Players only have a limited amount of time to earn these rewards in Fortnite. Once the event concludes, players will likely never be able to get these again, including the Dupli-Kate skin. Partying up with friends is the best way to complete each challenge and get the rewards.