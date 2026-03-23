Invincible VS Is Set to Perfectly Capitalize on the TV Show’s Momentum

Invincible VS, the upcoming fighting game set within the Invincible universe, is poised to perfectly capitalize on the success of the Prime Video TV series. This past week, Season 4 of Invincible finally began airing on Prime and, as expected, it has been a major hit once again. New episodes of Invincible are set to continue rolling out on a weekly cadence through the majority of April, at which point the wait until Season 5 will begin. Fortunately, for those craving more from Invincible, the hero’s new video game couldn’t arrive at a better time.

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In case you didn’t realize it, Skybound has set up Invincible VS to release almost exactly after Season 4 concludes on Prime Video. Invincible’s current run of episodes will culminate in the season finale dropping on Wednesday, April 22nd. One week later, on April 30th, Invincible VS will then arrive across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Essentially, for those who are looking for their weekly Invincible fix once Season 4 ends, there will be a new opportunity to scratch that itch thanks to the game.

This strategy is “synergy” at its finest for Skybound and really puts Invincible VS in a great position to find success. The past few years for fighting games, in particular, have been a bit rough, as titles like 2XKO and MultiVersus failed to find consistent audiences. While there’s no guarantee that Invincible VS will end up being a hit of its own, this release is going to excellently attempt to tap into the fanbase of the TV show.

Invincible VS Will Be Playable Ahead of Release Soon

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If you’re looking to check out Invincible VS ahead of the game’s full release, a new opportunity to do just that is right around the corner. Specifically, Invincible VS will open beta will run from April 9th through the 11th across PS5 and Xbox platforms. The beta will let players get their hands on 10 characters from the game that include the likes of Invincible, Atom Eve, Monster Girl, Battle Beast, and Allen the Alien, just to name a few.

At launch, Invincible VS will contain 18 different fighters that players will be able to use in the game’s 3v3 tag format. Four additional characters are set to come to Invincible VS as DLC in the game’s first year after release, but the identities of these fighters are still unknown.

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