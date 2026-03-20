Prime Video’s Returning Superhero Masterpiece Is an Instant Top 3 Streaming Hit

Amazon Prime Video’s content strategy is proving to be one of the best, yet again. We just got done reporting about one of the streamer’s hit series topping the charts, and now another show has leaped beyond that achievement, entering the top three for streaming series in its premiere week! It’s yet another testament to Prime Video’s strategy of choosing genre IP that already has a fandom attached to it, adapting novels. comics, video games, older films and TV shows, into stylish high-modern shows.

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What is even more impressive is that this returning series has been running for years; whereas many series lose hype and momentum as the seasons go on, this show is bucking that trend in the biggest way possible. The critics’ scores have been perfect, and now the viewership is there, as well. And according to those fans who know the source material… The best is yet to come.

Invincible Is Shooting For Prime Video’s Top Spot (& May Take It)

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According to Flix Patrol and other streaming ranking sites, Invincible Season 4 is a hit out of the gate, landing at No. 3 on the “Top TV Shows ON Amazon Prime” rankings for the week ending Friday, March 20th. What’s more impressive is that Invincible is well within striking distance of the Nicole Kidman-led adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s Scarpetta and the Young Sherlock adaptation of the popular book series from the 2010s.

Both of those series are debuts, while Invincible is, as mentioned, a well-seasoned show that started in 2021. That longevity and staying power could see it climb the charts, while the Scarpetta and Young Sherlock have to sweat over whether initial waves of curiosity settle into consistent viewership.

Why Is Invincible Season 4 So Popular?

Invincible Season 4 / PRime Video

There are a lot of reasons for Invincible Season 4 to be getting the kind of engagement it is right now. First of all, the show learned a key lesson from its major sophomore slump; Season 2 was a slow-burn, which was broken up in two parts, one airing in late 2023, the other in Spring of 2024, more than three years after Season 1! Even with some exciting content in the back half, Invincible nearly destroyed its own chances at success. However, the studio and creative team (The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa) learned the lesson and heard the fan feedback: Invincible has now been delivering new seasons, in full, at a steady clip of one season per year.

Season 4 is arriving on the back of a wild Season 3 finale, which teased major events on the horizon, including a return focus to the core story of Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun), his father Nolan/Omni-Man, and their deep drama as they contend with the threat of their imperial race of super-warriors, the Viltrumites. The critical scores for Invincible Season 4 have given fans all the more reason to believe that the journey is about to hit a great destination: Invincible Season 4 has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, keeping the entire show’s average at 99% over four seasons.

If you aren’t tuning in, now is the time. Invincible Season 4 is streaming new episodes on Prime Video. Discuss the show with us on the ComicBook Forum!