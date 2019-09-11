Here’s How Much the New iPhones Cost

Apple revealed its next additions to the iPhone family on Tuesday during an event where the public was introduced to the iPhone 11. Following the trend of past releases from Apple, the new smartphone unveiled at today’s event comes in a variety of models and storage options and boasts some new and improved features like multiple rear-facing cameras, though not everyone is on board with that feature yet.

Apple revealed during the event that the iPhone 11 will start at $699. The iPhone 11 Pro will start at $999 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will start at $1,099. Pricing information on additional storage limits are to be announced.

The iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and red. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold. Apple’s iPhone 11 family will be available to pre-order starting on September 13th.

Just as Apple has done in the past with its iPhone reveals, older iPhones which came before the iPhone 11 and its various models will see a price drop.

A press release about the iPhone via Business Wire offered more details on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max including their new designs and displays.

“iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have a textured matte glass back and polished stainless steel band, and come in four stunning finishes including a beautiful new midnight green,” the press release said. “The most powerful devices are also designed to be durable — iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature the toughest glass ever in a smartphone and are rated IP68 for water resistance up to 4 meters for up to 30 minutes, and are protected against everyday spills including coffee and soda.”

Prior to the reveal of the device, some leaked details about them including features, pricing information, and designs circulated. One of the most notable changes people picked up on was the inclusion of three rear-facing cameras. People weren’t exactly excited about it, though perhaps they’ll come around now that the phones have been revealed.

Along with its other Apple announcements, the company also revealed the release date and pricing info for Apple Arcade. The subscription-based collection of games will be available starting later this month, and you can find out more about the pricing and a free trial offer here. Apple TV had its own moment during the event where Apple unveiled the date that shows will launch on the TV service.