iPhone 12 Models Leak Before Apple Event

A first look at the iPhone 12 models available in the lineup of new devices has leaked ahead of Apple’s big event scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The Apple devices were leaked hours before the event was to take place and showed different color variants from devices including the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. A better look at the devices and all they’re capable of including new features and more is expected to be shared during the Apple event.

Twitter user and leaker Evan Blass shared the first images of the new iPhone 12 devices via Voice on Thursday ahead of the Apple event. You can see previews of each of the devices in the images below with more detailed and larger shots of the phones found via the embedded links.

For those interested, the first few color options for the different devices can be found below courtesy of Blass.

iPhone 12 Models and Colors

iPhone 12: Black, Blue, Green, Red, White

iPhone 12 mini: Black Blue, Green, Red, White

iPhone 12 Pro: Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver

As is the case with any Apple event, leaks, rumors, and speculations have attempted to spoil the reveals from the show before things could officially be announced. With these images and the names of the different iPhone 12 models in mind, it looks like some of the leaks from before were accurate enough to predict some of what would be revealed. Another leak indicated that we’d see the reveal of the Apple HomePod mini during the event, a smaller device capable of playing music and managing products and services via Siri. The Apple HomePod mini will come in Space Gray and White and will feature a smaller, more vase-like shape compared to the original HomePod, assuming the leaks are accurate.

For those wanting to see everything that’s planned for the Apple event, you can tune into the show starting at 10 a.m. PDT on October 13th. We’ll see more on these new devices there as well as other insights into Apple’s plans for other products and features that’ll ship with the next lineup of iPhones and iOS devices.